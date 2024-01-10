We give BMW Remote Valet a try at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

BMW Remote Valet is an experimental system that allows for your car to be remotely operated by a driver using video screens and remote controls not unlike those used for racing simulators. It uses existing hardware in the car, including forward and reverse cameras, as well as those for the 360-degree surround-view parking cameras. The practical applications for BMW Remote Valet are you’d basically have a valet parking person everywhere you went, saving you lots of time, hassle and walking. The practical hindrances are government regulations, cell service limitations (specifically in multi-story and underground parking garages), and scale of adoption.