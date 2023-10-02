BMW R 1300 GS Levels Up the Adventure Motorcycle World

BMW

BMW Motorrad has long been a pillar of the adventure motorcycling world and it isn't looking to give up its title anytime soon.

Releasing the new R 1300 GS, BMW is revising its legendary adventure bike for another decade of success, both on and off-road.

The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS sees more displacement, better ergonomics, and a new production process.

The BMW GS platform has been the staple of adventure motorcycling for nearly three decades now. Up, down, and around the world on multiple occasions with a variety of riders (namely Elspeth Beard, Charley Boorman, and Ewan McGregor), BMW Motorrad is rightfully proud of its legendary boxer-twin-cylinder oversized dual-sport.

And its customers feel the same way, as BMW says it sold over 60,000 units of its R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure last year. Still, despite a refresh in 2019, with upped displacement and some other refinements, some core complaints remained regarding the the R 1250 GS adventure bike.

Namely, GS owners have long noted its wide snout and hefty weight between the legs. However, BMW is out to fix these issues and further cement itself as the manufacturer by which adventure bikes are graded. Culminating from 43 years of engineering experience, this new model is named the 2024 BMW R 1300 GS, hinting at a part of its improvements.

BMW has completely redesigned the boxer engine for 2024, for starters. With exactly 1300cc of displacement, this increase is owed to an enlarged cylinder bore and a new crankshaft with reduced stroke. With 145 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque, the R 1300 GS is up 9 hp and 5 lb-ft of torque.

It's not all about increasing output, though, as these engines necessitate longevity as well. As a result, the fuel consumption of the new BMW R 1300 GS is identical to its predecessors, though it also implements a tried-and-tested knock sensor system. Finally, the engine has been slightly repositioned in the frame to increase vibration damping.

Further drivetrain refinement is at work on the R 1300 GS, as BMW moved the six-speed gearbox and clutch into the engine housing itself, as opposed to behind the engine. Now it is situated underneath the engine. This achieves a 14.3-pound weight reduction in the drivetrain and further improves the center of gravity, with an overall reduction of 26 pounds.

Last, on the drivetrain front, a driveshaft with bigger U-joints and the rear axle assembly are also new. Notably, a longer wheel axle stub is present for easier mounting and dismounting of the rear wheel. This will be essential during those extra difficult trail rides.

The frame is also reworked for 2024, though only in the ways that BMW deemed necessary. Stopping the trend of getting bigger and bigger was key, according to Jochen Beck, project manager of the BMW R 1300 GS, and the new steel frame as well as the diecast aluminum rear frame was able to reverse this trend.

The result is an allegedly stiffer and slimmer package, though BMW didn't give a percentage for how much stiffer the frame really is. Wrapped within this new frame is the classic BMW Telelever front suspension setup, now known as the Evo Telelever, as well as a redesigned Evo Paralever rear suspension featuring 7.9 inches of travel at the rear.

"The upper fork construction incorporates a handlebar decoupling system that prevents any detrimental tilting movement and only transmits steering forces. The connection from the handlebar bridge to the upper fork bridge is the core element of this construction: a strikingly showcased stainless steel plate—the so-called flex element.

"Due to its flexibility and geometric design, it is able to compensate for the tilting movement while at the same time transmitting steering forces. This sophisticated construction creates significantly greater rigidity, which is reflected in the noticeably increased ride stability of the new R 1300 GS," the BMW release reads.

Beyond the new suspension geometry itself, adjusting dampers and adjustable spring rests will be standard hardware. However, the optional Dynamic Suspension Adjustment system allows for dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping to correspond with the adjustment of the spring rate, depending on which ride mode (Rain, Road, Eco, or Enduro) is selected.

Ride height control is also optional, accounting for luggage or passengers by precise weight. The optional sport suspension goes one step further, reducing seat height from 33.5 inches to 32.3 inches automatically at a standstill and lower speeds. This suspension setup also adds 0.8 inches more spring travel at the front and rear.

Curiously, both the handbrake lever and footbrake lever are dual-linked to the front and rear floating calipers, though engaging the Full Integral ABS Pro for off-road use allows for solely rear brake usage and locking. Similarly, a Dynamic Brake Control system steps in to eliminate simultaneous brake and throttle application, improving braking distances.

As hardcore as this all sounds, it's worth remembering that the R 1300 GS will remain on a staggered 19-inch front-, 17-inch rear-wheel setup; 21-inch wheels would belie the overall goal of the GS series, but it's not quite a dual-sport, either. That's alright, though, considering just how many gadgets you get inside the R 1300 GS.

LED headlamps, Active Cruise Control, and Front Collision Warning, as well as a multifunctional 6.5-inch full-color TFT screen all come standard. Throw in 12-volt power and a 5-volt USB-A socket and it starts to sound like an economy car of sorts. Similarly, in the event of a crash, an emergency call system can activate automatically.

BMW motorcycles have been built in Berlin-Spandau, Germany, since 1969, and the R 1300 GS will be no different, with GS history at the plant dating back to the very first R 80 G/S. Since then, one million GS models have been produced. The plant boasts the capacity to produce 900 motorcycles and scooters per day.

The BMW Motorrad Berlin plant actually had to develop a new assembly line just for the R 1300 GS engine. Everything from core engine components to paintwork will be carried on through this new assembly line, using an interlinked island production style. In other words, robots pass each production piece from cell to cell on the production island.

All told it sounds pretty compelling, though the price tag on such a beast of a motorcycle has yet to be revealed. Based on the upscale pricing of the $26,000 cream-of-the-crop BMW R 1250 GS predecessor, we expect the standard R 1300 GS will price upwards of $25,000, though optioning closer to $28,000 won't be difficult.

Is nearly $30,000 worthwhile for a capable adventure bike? Or would a sub-$10,000 dual-sport do the trick? Please share your thoughts below.