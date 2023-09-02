BMW plans to roll out six 'Neue Klasse' models within 2 years - CEO

MUNICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - BMW is planning to roll out six models within 24 months based on its upcoming "Neue Klasse" EV-only line that launches mid-decade, its Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said on Saturday in a keynote speech at the IAA auto show in Munich. Production of the Neue Klasse electric vehicle platform is scheduled to start in 2025 in the carmaker's plant in Debrecen, Hungary. "We are planning an incredibly fast roll-out - 6 models on the road within 24 months. From SAV to Sedan, there is something for every customer. What they all have in common is the pure electric heart that powers them," Zipse said. (Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Christoph Steitz Editing by Tomasz Janowski)