BMW completes a class sweep in GT4 America Race Two

The Pirelli GT4 America series concluded its weekend at Road America with another thrilling 60-minute showdown, with bold battles and crucial overtakes made across the entirety of the field. A couple of yellow flags punctuated the race, but there was certainly no shortage of action as drivers drove wheel to wheel to earn every position gained.

It was a picture perfect day for BMW, who claimed the win across all three classes with the likes of AutoTechnic Racing in Silver, and BimmerWorld taking the PRO-AM and AM victories.

Silver class

Parker Thompson started on pole in the No. 999 Hanley Motorsports Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO and managed to avoid any drama from other competitors as the field dove into the first corner.

Kenton Koch was second in class but running fourth overall in the No. 92 Random Vandals Racing BMW M4 GT4, separated from Thompson by two PRO-AM class cars. He managed to muscle his way past Tom Dyer, but found himself getting his elbows out against Kay van Berlo. The two did not hesitate to drive aggressively as they tapped bumpers numerous times.

Meanwhile, Zac Anderson was doing the same just a few cars behind in the No. 51 Auto Technic Racing BMW M4 GT4, using the battle ahead of him to close the gap and slot himself directly behind Koch before coming through pit lane to serve the mandatory pit stop.

As the pit stops continued to unfold, the No. 999 Hanley Motorsports car lost the lead as Daniel Hanley took over, dropping to third behind Kevin Boehm and Zac Anderson as another full course caution emerged shortly after.

The race restarted with just 13 minutes remaining, and it was a high speed sprint to the finish as Anderson got the jump over Boehm. Anderson further extended his lead and sped across the finish line to make his return to the top step of the podium. Boehm finished the race in second, followed by Harry Gottsacker in third in the No. 88 STR38 Motorsports BMW M4 GT4 after completing a late move over Hanley to the line.

PRO-AM

Kay van Berlo took the green flag from first in class in the No. 7 ACI Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, but started on the backfoot as the No. 13 GMG Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 of Tom Dyer swept past to take over the class lead.

However, van Berlo was not going to let him get away easily as he came back swinging, the two swapping positions back and forth before the Porsche was eventually able to power through to reclaim the lead. Tyler McQuarrie was also gradually making up ground in the No. 82 BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT4.

As the pit stop sequence began to unfold, van Berlo opted to stay out a bit longer, but got caught out by a yellow flag that saw the team fall down the order once Curt Swearingin took over.

Elias Sabo was promoted into the lead as he took control of the No. 8 Flying Lizard Motorsports Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4, with James Walker Jr. slotting in just behind him. It didn’t take long before Walker Jr. challenged for position, strategically maneuvering past Sabo to move up to first in class, who then started to come under threat from Matt Travis in the No. 47 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport.

James Walker Jr. went on to take the PRO-AM win in dominant fashion, finishing first in class and third overall. Travis pulled off the overtake on Sabo to further move himself up into second place, with Sabo settling for third on the podium.

AM

Although Terry Borcheller started first in class in his No. 20 Carrus Callas Raceteam Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO, assisted by a significant gap to his fellow class competitors, it was not smooth sailing for him as he was given some love taps by some Silver and AM Class competitors.

A brief full course caution came out early in the race to clear out some debris, with Satakal Khalsa using the restart to propel himself up the field in his No. 253 Auto Technic Racing BMW M4 GT4, using the momentum to further move into the class lead over Borcheller.

Rob Walker maintained the lead as he took over from teammate Khalsa, with the No. 36 BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT4 of Charlie Postins trying to hunt him down. With the two separated by the No. 8 PRO-AM car, the advantage swung in Walker’s favor, but Postins was not going to back down. He continued closing in and came within striking distance with a mere 3 minutes remaining, pulling off a daring move to overtake for the class lead.

It was a perfect weekend for the BimmerWorld team as Postins went on to collect yet another win. Walker followed in second, with Paul Sparta completing the all-BMW podium in the No. 98 Random Vandals Racing BMW M4 GT4.

Relive the action of Road America by subscribing to the GT World YouTube channel. The Pirelli GT4 America series heads to Sebring International Raceway for the penultimate round.

RESULTS

Story originally appeared on Racer