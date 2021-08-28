BMW Championship tee times, TV info for Sunday’s final round

Bryson DeChambeau went from being in total control at the BMW Championship mid-way through the third round to letting another horse in the race when he stumbled through the back nine at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Saturday.

After three rounds, DeChambeau and Cantlay are knotted at the top of the leaderboard, both at 21 under. The next-closest player is Sungjae Im at 18 under.

Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy are tied for fourth at

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the final round of the BMW Championship. All times listed are ET.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 7:30 a.m. Russell Henley 7:37 a.m. Max Homa, Collin Morikawa 7:48 a.m. Cameron Champ, Carlos Ortiz 7:59 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel 8:10 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Kevin Kisner 8:21 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Branden Grace 8:32 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch 8:43 a.m. Robert Streb, Marc Leishman 8:54 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Emiliano Grillo 9:05 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Kevin Streelman 9:16 a.m. Tom Hoge, Jhonattan Vegas 9:27 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim 9:38 a.m. Chris Kirk, Joaquin Niemann 9:54 a.m. Shane Lowry, Matt Jones 10:05 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English 10:16 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Harry Higgs 10:27 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Stewart Cink 10:38 a.m. Cameron Smith, Maverick McNealy 10:49 a.m. Daniel Berger, Corey Conners 11:00 a.m. Lucas Glover, Tony Finau 11:11 a.m. Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama 11:27 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Lee Westwood 11:38 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Justin Thomas 11:49 a.m. Cam Davis, Scottie Scheffler 12:00 p.m. Paul Casey, Viktor Hovland 12:11 p.m. Kevin Na, Aaron Wise 12:22 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner III 12:33 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Jason Kokrak 12:44 p.m. Alex Noren, Webb Simpson 1:00 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee 1:11 p.m. Hudson Swafford, Dustin Johnson 1:22 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm 1:33 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns 1:44 p.m. Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer 1:55 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV and CBS on the Paramount+ app.

Sunday, Aug. 29

TV

Golf Channel: 12-2 p.m.

NBC: 2-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; 2-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

