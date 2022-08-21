BMW Championship purse payout: Patrick Cantlay, Scott Stallings cash in big

Patrick Cantlay notched his eighth PGA Tour title – and his third playoff victory – by successfully defending at the BMW Championship. Cantlay earned enough FedExCup points to move into the second spot in points entering the finale. He also pocketed a nice sum of money, with $2.7 million.

He wasn't the only player who profited. Scott Stallings finished alone in second place and collected the largest paycheck of his career. In fact, it was more than he had earned in 10 of his 12 full seasons on Tour.

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Cantlay, Stallings and the rest of the players who completed 72 holes in Wilmington, Delaware: