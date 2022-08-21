BMW Championship purse payout: Patrick Cantlay, Scott Stallings cash in big
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Patrick CantlayProfessional golfer
- Scott StallingsProfessional golfer
Patrick Cantlay notched his eighth PGA Tour title – and his third playoff victory – by successfully defending at the BMW Championship. Cantlay earned enough FedExCup points to move into the second spot in points entering the finale. He also pocketed a nice sum of money, with $2.7 million.
He wasn't the only player who profited. Scott Stallings finished alone in second place and collected the largest paycheck of his career. In fact, it was more than he had earned in 10 of his 12 full seasons on Tour.
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Cantlay, Stallings and the rest of the players who completed 72 holes in Wilmington, Delaware:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Patrick Cantlay
2,000.00
2,700,000.00
2
Scott Stallings
1,200.00
1,620,000.00
T3
Xander Schauffele
650.00
870,000.00
T3
Scottie Scheffler
650.00
870,000.00
T5
Corey Conners
400.00
547,500.00
T5
K.H. Lee
400.00
547,500.00
T5
Adam Scott
400.00
547,500.00
T8
Rory McIlroy
310.00
420,000.00
T8
Joaquin Niemann
310.00
420,000.00
T8
Taylor Pendrith
310.00
420,000.00
T8
Jon Rahm
310.00
420,000.00
T12
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
242.66
315,000.00
T12
Shane Lowry
242.66
315,000.00
T12
Trey Mullinax
242.66
315,000.00
T15
Lucas Herbert
208.00
247,500.00
T15
Sungjae Im
208.00
247,500.00
T15
Sahith Theegala
208.00
247,500.00
T15
Aaron Wise
208.00
247,500.00
T19
Sam Burns
176.00
188,250.00
T19
Emiliano Grillo
176.00
188,250.00
T19
Kurt Kitayama
176.00
188,250.00
T19
Jordan Spieth
176.00
188,250.00
T23
Tyrrell Hatton
142.40
133,500.00
T23
Max Homa
142.40
133,500.00
T23
Andrew Putnam
142.40
133,500.00
T23
J.J. Spaun
142.40
133,500.00
T23
Cameron Young
142.40
133,500.00
T28
Tony Finau
115.00
104,250.00
T28
Marc Leishman
115.00
104,250.00
T28
Denny McCarthy
115.00
104,250.00
T28
Sepp Straka
115.00
104,250.00
T32
Maverick McNealy
94.00
88,750.00
T32
Keith Mitchell
94.00
88,750.00
T32
Brendan Steele
94.00
88,750.00
T35
Cam Davis
68.00
67,750.00
T35
Brian Harman
68.00
67,750.00
T35
Russell Henley
68.00
67,750.00
T35
Billy Horschel
68.00
67,750.00
T35
Viktor Hovland
68.00
67,750.00
T35
Matt Kuchar
68.00
67,750.00
T35
Hideki Matsuyama
68.00
67,750.00
T35
Sebastián Muñoz
68.00
67,750.00
T35
J.T. Poston
68.00
67,750.00
T44
Adam Hadwin
43.50
48,000.00
T44
Taylor Moore
43.50
48,000.00
T44
Collin Morikawa
43.50
48,000.00
T44
Alex Smalley
43.50
48,000.00
T48
Matt Fitzpatrick
35.00
38,700.00
T48
Tom Hoge
35.00
38,700.00
T48
Kevin Kisner
35.00
38,700.00
T48
Harold Varner III
35.00
38,700.00
T52
Alex Noren
29.00
35,700.00
T52
Justin Thomas
29.00
35,700.00
T54
Joohyung Kim
23.90
34,350.00
T54
Mito Pereira
23.90
34,350.00
T54
Chez Reavie
23.90
34,350.00
T54
Davis Riley
23.90
34,350.00
T58
Keegan Bradley
20.80
33,300.00
T58
Mackenzie Hughes
20.80
33,300.00
T58
Troy Merritt
20.80
33,300.00
T61
Chris Kirk
18.80
32,550.00
T61
Luke List
18.80
32,550.00
63
Cameron Tringale
17.60
32,100.00
64
Wyndham Clark
16.80
31,800.00
65
Seamus Power
16.00
31,500.00
66
Lucas Glover
15.20
31,200.00
67
Si Woo Kim
14.40
30,900.00