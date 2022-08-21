BMW Championship purse payout: Patrick Cantlay, Scott Stallings cash in big

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Golf Channel Digital
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Patrick Cantlay
    Patrick Cantlay
    Professional golfer
  • Scott Stallings
    Scott Stallings
    Professional golfer

Patrick Cantlay notched his eighth PGA Tour title – and his third playoff victory – by successfully defending at the BMW Championship. Cantlay earned enough FedExCup points to move into the second spot in points entering the finale. He also pocketed a nice sum of money, with $2.7 million.

He wasn't the only player who profited. Scott Stallings finished alone in second place and collected the largest paycheck of his career. In fact, it was more than he had earned in 10 of his 12 full seasons on Tour.

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Cantlay, Stallings and the rest of the players who completed 72 holes in Wilmington, Delaware:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Patrick Cantlay

2,000.00

2,700,000.00

2

Scott Stallings

1,200.00

1,620,000.00

T3

Xander Schauffele

650.00

870,000.00

T3

Scottie Scheffler

650.00

870,000.00

T5

Corey Conners

400.00

547,500.00

T5

K.H. Lee

400.00

547,500.00

T5

Adam Scott

400.00

547,500.00

T8

Rory McIlroy

310.00

420,000.00

T8

Joaquin Niemann

310.00

420,000.00

T8

Taylor Pendrith

310.00

420,000.00

T8

Jon Rahm

310.00

420,000.00

T12

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

242.66

315,000.00

T12

Shane Lowry

242.66

315,000.00

T12

Trey Mullinax

242.66

315,000.00

T15

Lucas Herbert

208.00

247,500.00

T15

Sungjae Im

208.00

247,500.00

T15

Sahith Theegala

208.00

247,500.00

T15

Aaron Wise

208.00

247,500.00

T19

Sam Burns

176.00

188,250.00

T19

Emiliano Grillo

176.00

188,250.00

T19

Kurt Kitayama

176.00

188,250.00

T19

Jordan Spieth

176.00

188,250.00

T23

Tyrrell Hatton

142.40

133,500.00

T23

Max Homa

142.40

133,500.00

T23

Andrew Putnam

142.40

133,500.00

T23

J.J. Spaun

142.40

133,500.00

T23

Cameron Young

142.40

133,500.00

T28

Tony Finau

115.00

104,250.00

T28

Marc Leishman

115.00

104,250.00

T28

Denny McCarthy

115.00

104,250.00

T28

Sepp Straka

115.00

104,250.00

T32

Maverick McNealy

94.00

88,750.00

T32

Keith Mitchell

94.00

88,750.00

T32

Brendan Steele

94.00

88,750.00

T35

Cam Davis

68.00

67,750.00

T35

Brian Harman

68.00

67,750.00

T35

Russell Henley

68.00

67,750.00

T35

Billy Horschel

68.00

67,750.00

T35

Viktor Hovland

68.00

67,750.00

T35

Matt Kuchar

68.00

67,750.00

T35

Hideki Matsuyama

68.00

67,750.00

T35

Sebastián Muñoz

68.00

67,750.00

T35

J.T. Poston

68.00

67,750.00

T44

Adam Hadwin

43.50

48,000.00

T44

Taylor Moore

43.50

48,000.00

T44

Collin Morikawa

43.50

48,000.00

T44

Alex Smalley

43.50

48,000.00

T48

Matt Fitzpatrick

35.00

38,700.00

T48

Tom Hoge

35.00

38,700.00

T48

Kevin Kisner

35.00

38,700.00

T48

Harold Varner III

35.00

38,700.00

T52

Alex Noren

29.00

35,700.00

T52

Justin Thomas

29.00

35,700.00

T54

Joohyung Kim

23.90

34,350.00

T54

Mito Pereira

23.90

34,350.00

T54

Chez Reavie

23.90

34,350.00

T54

Davis Riley

23.90

34,350.00

T58

Keegan Bradley

20.80

33,300.00

T58

Mackenzie Hughes

20.80

33,300.00

T58

Troy Merritt

20.80

33,300.00

T61

Chris Kirk

18.80

32,550.00

T61

Luke List

18.80

32,550.00

63

Cameron Tringale

17.60

32,100.00

64

Wyndham Clark

16.80

31,800.00

65

Seamus Power

16.00

31,500.00

66

Lucas Glover

15.20

31,200.00

67

Si Woo Kim

14.40

30,900.00

Recommended Stories