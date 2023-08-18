BMW Championship: Max Homa hits 10 birdies to lead after round two

Max Homa has won six times on the PGA Tour

BMW Championship - second round leaderboard -10 M Homa (US); -8 C Kirk (US); -7 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), B Harman (US) Selected others: -5 J Rose (Eng), R McIlroy (NI), S Scheffler (US), R Fowler (US), H English (US); -3 T Fleetwood (Eng) Leaderboard

Max Homa fired 10 birdies in a superb eight-under par 62 to take the lead after the second round of the BMW Championship.

The American had six birdies in his final nine holes and dropped just two shots in his round as he moved to 10 under overall to lead the field by two.

The 32-year-old's round was a course record at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois.

Homa's compatriot Chris Kirk is in second place on eight under after a 66.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick shot a 67 and is tied for third on seven under alongside Open champion Brian Harman, who carded a second-round 68.

Rory McIlroy signed for 70 and is five under overall, alongside American world number one Scottie Scheffler (69), Rickie Fowler (69), Harris English (67) and England's Justin Rose (65).