BMW Championship live blog: Keegan Bradley beats Justin Rose in a Monday playoff at Aronimink

We have a window! At least, that's what the weathermen say. Hopefully, it's slightly larger than the ones Phil Mickelson tries to fit recovery shots through. In any event, play has resumed at the BMW Championship after a total washout on Sunday. And the plan is to try and finish this third leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs on Monday. So if you're stuck at the office, keep it here for the latest scores, news and highlights from the final round at Aronimink. (All times ET)

2:39: Unreal. After catching an incredible break, Justin Rose leaves his putt from the fringe four feet short and misses his par putt. Keegan Bradley taps in for par and his first PGA Tour title in more than six years. Wow.

2:25: The craziness continues as Rose does something similar to what Bradley did on No. 18 in regulation. After hooking his drive left, his approach sails into the grandstands. This time, though, the ball bounces out and onto the fringe, a fantastic break. Bradley goes long with his approach and will be away.

2:15: He lips out! Wow! Rose's putt looked halfway down before wrapping around the back of the hole and popping out. That means he'll go to a playoff with Keegan Bradley. It also means he'll move to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time with at least a solo second wrapped up. But what a crazy finish to regulation with both Bradley and Rose bogeying 18 after both birdieing 16 and 17.

2:13: Xander Schauffele's birdie attempt runs by meaning we're down to two players with a chance to win at Aronimink. Justin Rose faces a 15-footer for the victory and. . .

2:10: The struggle continues for the leaders on 18 as Rose's chip comes up about 15 feet short. Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele will face a similar-length putt for a birdie that could potentially force a three-man playoff with Rose and Keegan Bradley. . .

Story Continues

2:06: Pump the breaks, people. This thing isn't over yet. Rose comes up WAY short on his approach to 18. He'll now need to get up and down to win in regulation. . .

2:01: Bradley's par putt never has a chance, missing badly on the low side. He taps in for a closing bogey and a 20-under-par total. Justin Rose, in the 18th fairway, needs only a par now for the win. Xander Schauffele, also in the 18th fairway, needs a birdie to potentially force a playoff.

1:59: After taking a drop from the grandstands, Bradley hits a so-so chip shot. He'll have about eight feet left for par. Rose gets to the 18th tee and finds the fairway on the difficult finishing hole. Xander Schauffele has also found himself in the mix after making a long birdie on 17 to get to 19 under. He'll need a Bradley bogey, though, to have any chance. . .

1:55: Keegan Bradley's 18th hole is turning out to be an adventure. After a hook off the tee, Bradley sprayed his approach from a muddy lie into the grandstand over the green. Meanwhile, Justin Rose rolled in a 15-footer for birdie on No. 17 to pull even. For the moment.

1:43: Keegan Bradley makes it back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 to (briefly) grab a two-shot lead. Much has been made of Tiger Woods' five-year winless drought, but Bradley's own drought dates back exactly one year before. It's not going to be easy, though. Moments after Bradley's latest birdie, Rose converted a birdie of his own on No. 16 to pull back within one. And then Bradley, one of the best drivers of the golf ball on tour, hit a pull hook on on the 18th hole. Stay tuned. . .

1:27: Tiger Woods pars the 18th hole to shoot 65 and post 17 under for the week. It will be another high finish for the 14-time major champ, but also another close call to ending that winless drought of more than five years. This week, the putter clearly held him back. While Woods is currently second in the field in strokes gained tee to green, he ranks just 31st in putting. He'll have a week off to figure out which of the three putters he's used in the first three FedEx Cup Playoff events he'll bring to the finale at East Lake.

1:23: Billy Horschel makes a two-putt birdie on No. 16 to tie for the lead again at 19 under. Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele birdies the tough 15th to pull within one at 18 under.

1:09: You're never going to believe this, but Tiger hit a great shot to 12 feet on No. 17 and. . . missed. Woods heads to No. 18 at five under on the day and 17 under for the week, but it's not going to be enough. On the bright side, he's going to be a dangerous foursomes player at the Ryder Cup if he keeps this kind of driving up in Paris in a couple weeks.

1:02: After a poor tee shot, Billy Horschel bogeys the difficult 15th to fall out of that tie for the lead. Here's how things stand at the moment:

1t. Justin Rose (-19)

1t. Keegan Bradley (-19)

3. Billy Horschel (-18)

4t. Tiger Woods (-17)







12:53: Tiger Woods finally makes a putt of some length, rolling in a birdie from about 15 feet on the par-5 16th. He's still two shots back, though, of Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, and Keegan Bradley, who makes a 15-footer of his own at the par-3 14th.

12:33: After two perfect shots on the par-4 15th, the most difficult hole on the course, Woods misses badly from inside of nine feet. Meanwhile, Justin Rose converts a short birdie putt on No. 12 to move to 19 under. Woods is three back with three to play. Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley remain at 18 under.

12:25: It looks like we might see that interesting Jordan Spieth subplot after all. Spieth misses a birdie on No. 18 to shoot a two-over 73 and finish at three under. He's currently T-54 in the tournament, and more importantly, a projected No. 31 in the FedEx Cup standings. That means as of now, Spieth would not qualify for the Tour Championship in two weeks. On top of that, he faces a fine and possible (albeit, unlikely) suspension for not adding a new tournament to his schedule and not making 25 PGA Tour starts. Spieth had counted on making it to East Lake to get to that minimum number.

12:18: So much for Tiger having momentum. After a bit of a delay on the 14th tee, he finds a greenside bunker and fails to get up and down. A bogey drops him back to 16 under and all but ends his chances of winning this thing. That being said, the wind is picking up in Newtown Square. . .

12:05: BANG! Tiger Woods is still in this thing, folks. Woods rolls in a 10-footer for birdie on No. 13 to get to 17 under and within one of the lead.

The problem is he's running out of holes to make a move, but he's at least made this an exciting Monday.

11:58: By the way, are you digging Tiger's throwback red sweater? You're not alone.

If Tiger pulls off this comeback, Nike is going to sell just a few of these for the fall season.

11:47: Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele birdie the par-5 9th in the final group. Meanwhile, playing partner Rory McIlroy picks up another par despite being over the green in two. Here's a look at the top of the leader board:

1t. Justin Rose (-18)

1t. Keegan Bradley (-18)

1t. Billy Horschel (-18)

4t. Xander Schauffele (-17)

4t. Webb Simpson (-17)









For full scores, click here.

11:32: The Scotty Cameron redeems itself with a five-footer for birdie on No. 11. Still, Woods, back at 16 under, probably needs to get to at least 20 under to have a chance, which would mean four under on his final seven holes. He's now two shots back of both Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley, who made a five-footer of his own for birdie on No. 9.

11:25: After bogeying the 10th hole, Tiger nearly dunks his approach shot on No. 11. While he should (emphasis on "should") make a birdie to get back to 16 under, he's going to need a lot more down the stretch with this packed leader board. What's helped is that the final group of Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele is only even par through eight holes.

11:21: Billy Horschel birdies the par-5 9th to become the first player to get to 18 under. Horschel, who is looking for a fifth career PGA Tour win, makes the turn in 30.

11:14: An ugly hole for Tiger ends with his first bogey of the day. Woods found a right fairway bunker off the 10th tee, semi-skulled his approach just over the pond and off the green and failed to get up and down. He's two shots behind a trio of players (Justin Rose, Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley) at 17 under.

10:57: After two big hits, Tiger finds the front of the green on the par-5 9th, but his eagle putt races some eight feet past the hole. Woods drains his birdie putt to get to 16 under and within one shot of the lead. That's an outgoing 31 by Woods as he puts himself in position (yet again) to get a first win in his latest comeback. He trails Justin Rose and Billy Horschel by one on a star-studded leader board.

10:40: Woods rams a birdie putt on the par-3 8th some 6 feet by, but makes the comebacker to stay at 15 under. Meanwhile, with a third consecutive birdie, Billy Horschel joins Justin Rose at 17 under.

Horschel won this event in 2014 and then won the Tour Championship to become the most surprising FedEx Cup winner since the playoffs began in 2007.

10:30: With none of the leaders going low yet, there are now 14 golfers within three shots of Justin Rose at 17 under par. With Aronimink soaked, the PGA Tour moved the tees up some 400 yards. However, the sub-60 temperatures, 15-mph wind and juicy rough are making it play a bit tougher than the first three days.

10:15: Tiger stuffs an approach to about six feet on No. 7 and. . . misses the birdie putt. Badly. "Those are the type of putts he always made in his prime," Johnny Miller remarks. What did people say when he missed easy putts in his prime? Anyway, he remains two shots back, but that was a wasted opportunity.

10:00: Golf Channel comes on the air just in time to show Tiger Woods chipping in for birdie on the par-4 6th hole.

A second consecutive birdie and a third in his first six holes has vaulted Woods from T-11 to T-4. He's now just two shots behind Justin Rose.

9:53 Justin Rose makes a bounceback birdie on the second hole, chipping in from behind the green to move back to 17 under and into the solo lead. If the Englishman wins, he'll move to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time.

9:51 Tiger Woods rolls in a 16-footer on the par-3 5th to move to two under on the day and 14 under for the tournament, just two strokes behind that four-way tie for the lead.

9:40 Justin Rose bogeys the first hole and oh boy, do we have a jammed up leader board. Here's a look at how things stand:

1t. Justin Rose (-16)

1t. Xander Schauffele (-16)

1t. Tommy Fleetwood (-16)

1t. Rory McIlroy (-16) 5t. Rickie Fowler (-15)

5t. Keegan Bradley (-15)









Click here for the full leader board.

9:33: Rory McIlroy misses a 15-footer for birdie on the first hole to get his final round started. McIlroy enters the day tied for second place, just one shot behind overnight(s) leader Justin Rose. It's been a somewhat disappointing season for the four-time major champ, but he has a great chance to get a second win of the season and put himself in position to claim/steal a second FedEx Cup. Plus, he's already a winner this week for this prank call to Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn asking for $20,000 cryotherapy chambers for everyone on the team.

9:21: Tommy Fleetwood opens with birdie to move within one shot of Justin Rose's lead. Fleetwood is coming off back-to-back 62s, and is in great position (again) to pick up that first PGA Tour title.

9:10: The Tiger 59 Watch cools off on the second hole after Woods misses a nine-footer for birdie. The 14-time major champ switched back to the Scotty Cameron putter he won 13 of those majors with before the tournament and it looked to be a stroke of genius after that opening 62. But after gaining more than two strokes putting on Thursday, Woods has a negative strokes gained on the greens since. It's a shame because his ball-striking has been fantastic in the first three legs of the FedEx Cup.

9:05: In case you're wondering how you can watch the final round, Golf Channel will show live coverage beginning at 10 a.m. In other words, you have about an hour to get all your work done for the day. Also, at least half of the 69 players need to finish their rounds today or it will revert to a 54-hole tournament. In that scenario, Justin Rose would win. We're guessing he's not as thrilled about Monday's unexpected good weather window as everyone else.

8:53: Tiger Woods is on 59 Watch again! OK, so he's only played one hole, but a birdie (he rolled in a 12-footer on No. 1) is a good start. That being said, he actually might need a 59 to come from behind to win this thing. In fact, Data Golf computed Woods' chances of winning at 35 percent. If he shoots 59.

So you're saying there's a chance. . . Anyway, Woods moves to 13 under and into a tie for seventh, four shots behind leader Justin Rose.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP