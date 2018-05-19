In blunt Twitter rant, Kyle Busch riffs on his truck team, trolls and The King

After tersely assessing the performance of his team and the quality of the racing Friday night, Kyle Busch bluntly stayed on the offensive during a Saturday afternoon Twitter rant.

The owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports finished second to Johnny Sauter in the Camping World Truck Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway after rallying from two penalties to his pit crew for going over the wall too soon.

“Pure talent; that’s about it,” Busch replied when asked about his comeback. “My pit crew did absolutely nothing to help me out tonight. My truck drove like shit, and these splitters are absolutely horrendous. You can’t pass in traffic. You can’t race alongside anybody. You can’t get within five truck lengths of no one.

“But somehow, some way, I was able to get back to the front. Had a blast.”

During an hourlong session on Twitter after Cup practice for Saturday night’s All-Star Race, Busch took on all comers, retweeting both supporters and haters.

He also offered an interesting opinion of what NASCAR without his team in the truck series would mean for the wave of young drivers that reached the Cup Series this season.

There would b a series. I just think the learning curve to the next level would b steeper and steeper and some drivers wouldn’t make it all the way. (Jones, Bubba, William, Suarez, Bell) https://t.co/1N6Zoj45od — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 19, 2018





Here’s a sampling of the rest:

What u see is what u get. Why b 2 faced and tip toe around a publicly seen issue? https://t.co/zgLVCfVccg — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 19, 2018

