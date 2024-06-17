Blues youngster George signs new contract

[Getty Images]

Chelsea winger Tyrique George renewed his contract at the club at the weekend.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the top attacking talents in the club's academy and he has opted to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The England Under-18 international made the bench multiple times under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, but he is yet to make his senior debut.

George is expected to join the club's pre-season tour of the United States, with many senior players expected to have their summer disrupted by involvement in international football.

New manager Enzo Maresca is expected to give several academy players a chance to impress in the build-up to next season.