Blues talk with Andy Strickland on Sports Final

Blues insider Andy Strickland, reporter for Bally Sports Midwest joined Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on the Sports Final set. They discussed former Blues head coach getting hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs for their head coaching job. They also discussed Drew Bannister being named the permanent head coach for the Blues after stepping in for Berube after his firing. Strickland also gave his thoughts on possible moves the Blues could make this off season to improve the team.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.