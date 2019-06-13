Blues superfan Laila Anderson celebrates Stanley Cup victory at TD Garden

Laila Anderson has been with the St. Louis Blues every bit of the way during their run to the Stanley Cup, so of course she’d be on hand to celebrate when the team lifted the trophy for the first time ever Wednesday.

Anderson and her parents attended Game 7 at TD Garden, and no one was happier about the Blues’ 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins than their courageous, inspiring superfan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

I am toastpic.twitter.com/qK3lKW2TAZ — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) June 13, 2019

Anderson is battling a rare disease called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) but is fighting through it with bravery, humour and strength, which inspired the Blues in turn.

“She’s such a warrior,” Blues defenceman Colton Parayko said of Anderson to CBC’s Scott Oake after the game.

The admiration goes both ways, as Anderson appreciates everything St. Lous has done for her.

“I couldn’t thank them enough,” Anderson told Oake of the support she received from the Blues.

Story continues

The 11-year-old Anderson was given a Stanley Cup Champions t-shirt and hat and was thrilled about her new swag.

Way to go, Laila! Celebrate every part of this victory, you deserve it just as much as anyone.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports