Blues sign Mathias Laferriere to contract extension

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues have come to terms on an extension for one of its 2018 draft picks.

Doug Armstrong, the club’s president of hockey operations and general manager, said Sunday that Mathias Laferriere agreed to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

The Blues selected Laferriere in the sixth round, 169th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Laferriere has spent the last six years playing in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the East Coast Hockey League, and the American Hockey League.

Laferriere, a forward, has played the last three seasons with the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Last season, the 23-year-old Montreal, Quebec, native appeared in 68 regular-season games and recorded 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists), along with 20 penalty minutes.

The contract extension is worth $100,000 if Laferriere remains in the AHL and $775,000 if he’s called up to the NHL.

