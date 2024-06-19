Blues sign goalkeeper Allsop from Hull

Birmingham City have signed Ryan Allsop from Hull City on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old former England Under-17 goalkeeper becomes Blues' first summer signing following their relegation from the Championship to League One - and the first for new boss Chris Davies.

Former West Bromwich Albion trainee Allsop, a boyhood Blues fan, has made 367 career appearances with his 11 previous clubs.

"It feels like the right fit for me at the right time," he said. "Hopefully, I can help the club get back to where it belongs.

“I’m a boyhood Birmingham City fan and as soon as I knew there was interest, it was something that I wanted to explore. It is a club very close to my heart."

After starting just up the road at Albion, Allsop had a loan spell at Stockport County before joining Millwall in 2011.

He then made his professional debut for Icelandic side Hottur before returning to England for six months with Leyton Orient followed by five years at Bournemouth, where he made 27 appearances, as well as having loan spells at Coventry City, Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth, Blackpool and Lincoln City.

He then returned to Wycombe, helping the Chairboys win promotion to the Championship in 2019, before leaving in 2021, since when he has spent successive seasons with Derby County, under Wayne Rooney, Cardiff City and Hull.