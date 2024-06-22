Blues sign all documents for record breaking transfer with special bonus clause inserted

Chelsea have signed all the documents relating to the deal for Estevao Willian according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues agreed a deal with Palmeiras which will see them reportedly pay an initial £29m with performance related add ons possibly taking the deal up to £51.4m.

Chelsea are increasingly targeting the South American market under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, and have already signed Kendy Paez, Andrey Santos, Angelo Gabriel and Deivid Washington from the continent.

The 17-year-old completed his medical in Brazil earlier this month and all that’s needed now is an official announcement from both clubs.

Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have now signed all documents in relation to the deal, and took to X.com to share the news.

He said:

“EXCL: Chelsea have signed all documents for Willian Estevão, deal sealed!

“Final conditions, €34m fixed fee, €6m add-ons based on apps with Palmeiras, €17m add-ons based on being multiseason starter at #CFC. €4m difficult add-ons. Contract until 2033.”

Romano also added there was a specific clause in the contract that would see Palmeiras receive a bonus if Estevao wins the Ballon D’Or before 2033, with the Brazilian set to join Chelsea after the revamped Club World Cup in 2025.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the teenager, who is viewed as one of the biggest talents to emerge from South America, with Branco, a former World Cup winner with Brazil, and now youth co-ordinator of Brazilian football describing the 17-year-old as the best Brazilian born player he’s seen since Neymar.

Estevao made his debut for Palmeiras last December, becoming the club’s fourth youngest player at just 16 and eight months, and to date has made 23 appearances, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Like with Paez, Estevao won’t be able to join the club until 2025 when he turns 18, but the fact the Blues have secured the signings of two of the best talents in South America is exciting for the future.