Blues season ends, coach search begins

The Blues season ended on Wednesday night with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars on Wednesday night. It marks the second straight season the Blues won’t be going to the playoffs. First up on their off season to do list is to hire a permanent head coach. Drew Bannister was promoted from their AHL team at mid season replacing Craig Berube. Bannister was working on an interim coach tag. Blues President of hockey operations/GM Doug Armstrong confirmed that Bannister was a finalist for the job. He hopes to name a permanent coach by June 1st.

