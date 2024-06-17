Blues have scouted top Serie A star, but there’s one major problem

Chelsea scouts have been in attendance several times to watch Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia according to Fabrizio Romano, but there’s one problem.

Having appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager the Blues are now pushing ahead with their plans for the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen a squad which finished sixth last season.

Tosin Adarabioyo has already joined on a free transfer from neighbours Fulham, and Chelsea are also pushing hard to secure a deal for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Chelsea have scouted Kvaratskhelia

The Blues are reportedly in the market for a goalkeeper, left back, centre back and striker, whilst it appears they also want to add a wide player despite being stacked with options in those areas.

Olise is clearly the priority target but Chelsea will have alternative options if the Frenchman decides to remain at Palace or move elsewhere.

Leeds star Crysencio Summerville has been mentioned, although it’s believed Liverpool are more advanced at this stage with the Dutchman.

Kvaratskhelia wants to leave Napoli this summer.

However, Romano has said that Chelsea scouts have been in attendance multiple times to watch Kvaratskhelia in action.

“Chelsea scouts have been in attendance several times to watch Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but they are mentioning Champions League and Chelsea are not in it,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

There’s a lot of doubt surrounding the future of the Georgian who is currently at Euro 2024, after his father came out and said he didn’t want his son to continue in Naples, whilst his agent made it clear they wanted to leave the club and play in the Champions League which Napoli aren’t in next season.

Napoli hit back with a strongly worded statement that read:

“After Kvaratskhelia’s camp statement, we want to remind that he’s under contract until June 2027.”

“Kvaratskelia is not for sale, player’s agents do not decide where they are going, but it’s Napoli deciding when they are under contract.”

The 23-year-old arrived from Georgian side Dinamo Batumi in the summer of 2022 and had a brilliant campaign as Napoli won Serie A, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 34 league appearances.

Last season was more difficult but the winger still scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 34 league appearances, and there’s clearly a top player in there but it will take a lot of money to get him out of Italy.