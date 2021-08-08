Blues return rugby to TC after 21-month drought

Aug. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — The ball in rugby must go backward before it can go forward.

That rule closely fits the start of the Traverse Bay Blues Rugby season. The team lost its first two preseason games in the 2021 Michigan Cup at Silver Lakes Recreation Area.

The regular season starts Sept. 4 at Tri-Cities. Home games are against Kalamazoo (Sept. 11), Toledo (Sept. 18), Lansing (Oct. 9) and Grand Rapids (Oct. 23).

Mitch Hernandez, 31, of Northport, who's in his ninth season with the Blues is this year's captain. He moved to Traverse City after high school after growing up in Graying while his dad was stationed at Camp Grayling.

Why rugby?

"I was interested in it for a while and came out to practice," Hernandez said. "The camaraderie, the toughness, the physicality, all that really."

Like many others on the team, Hernandez didn't have any playing experience before joining the Blues. Some had played collegiately or overseas.

The only knowledge Hernandez had of the game was from a seminar class in high school. Only thing was — the class never actually played the sport.

"When I moved to Traverse City, I heard there was a club team, and I reached out to them. It didn't really work out for a couple years, and then I ran into the coach, he invited me out to practice, and the rest was history," Hernandez said. "My best friends have come from this club ... a core group of guys that you play with for five, six years — you end up creating really good bonds, especially playing a sport like this."

Saturday marked the first live men's rugby game in Traverse City after a 21-month drought sidelined the Blues from competing. Coronavirus restrictions in Michigan were lifted in July, allowing competition to resume.

It wasn't the large 16-team Cherry Pit Rugby Tournament that once flocked teams from around the Midwest into the Civic Center, however. The Michigan Cup, a preseason tournament, was held in Lansing the last three seasons. The teams involved elected to move it to Traverse City this fall.

Because of low numbers for other clubs in Michigan, only five teams showed at Saturday's tournament. Those were rugby teams from Grand Rapids, the Tri-Cities, Lansing and Detroit, which joined the Blues at Silver Lakes Recreation Area in Garfield Township.

The Blues are a part of USA Rugby's Midwest Geographic Union's Division III Northern Conference.

Derek Braun leads the Blues this year — who's played the sport and coached several rugby clubs including Campbell College in North Carolina.

Braun, who's retired from military service and initially commuted to Traverse City from Petoskey to coach, found out about the club like most of the current team — the internet.

"The guys are very welcoming, it's a very opening group of guys," Braun said. "Other clubs you meet up with sometimes aren't very welcoming. ... The rugby club here took me right in as one of their own."

The Blues are still actively recruiting new members.

No experience is necessary.

For more information, visit the "Traverse Bay Blues Football Club — est. 1973" Facebook page, or email tbbrfcmens@gmail.com

"We welcome everybody to come in and learn the game — and you might love it," Hernandez said.

