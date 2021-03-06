Blues rally for 3-2 win over Kings on Hoffman's goal in OT

  Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter, center, celebrates his goal with Andreas Athanasiou (22) and Gabriel Vilardi (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Friday, March 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter, center, celebrates his goal with Andreas Athanasiou (22) and Gabriel Vilardi (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Friday, March 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
JOE REEDY
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored 90 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

Hoffman ripped a slap shot from the right faceoff circle past Cal Petersen for his seventh goal of the season to give the Blues their third straight win. David Perron scored twice for St. Louis, including with 44 seconds remaining to send it to overtime.

Perron has nine goals this year and extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists). Ville Husso stopped 28 shots.

Jeff Carter and Dustin Brown scored for Los Angeles, which has lost four in a row following a six-game winning streak. Petersen made 19 saves.

Perron opened the scoring 2:08 into the first period with a snap shot from the middle of the offensive zone.

Carter got behind the Blues defense, took a pass from Andreas Athanasiou and put in a backhand in front with 3:19 remaining in the second. It was Carter’s fifth goal of the season and second in four games.

Brown scored 37 seconds into the third for his team-leading 12th of the season and sixth on the power play. Anze Kopitar threaded a cross-ice pass to Brown, who put in a rebound after Husso made a pad save on his initial shot.

St. Louis coach Craig Berube pulled Husso with 2:20 remaining in regulation. The Blues couldn't get much on net, until the final minute when Perron cashed in.

POWERING UP

The Blues have momentum on their power play after it struggled for most of the season. Perron's first-period goal was St. Louis' fourth straight with the man advantage after it converted on all three chances in a 3-2 win at Anaheim on Wednesday.

St. Louis had only eight power-play goals and was 28th in the NHL in its first 21 games, but has scored five goals over the past three games.

ICE CHIPS

Blues: C Brayden Schenn had the second assist on Perron's goal to extend his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists).

Kings: C Rasmus Kupari made his NHL debut. The 21-year old Finnish forward, who was the team's first-round pick (20th overall) in the NHL draft, centered the third line. He was promoted from the Kings' AHL affiliate after scoring two goals and nine points in eight games.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again on Saturday. The Blues are 2-1 this season in the second game of back-to-backs, while the Kings are 1-0-1.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

