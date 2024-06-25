Blues prepared to sanction departure of highly rated 21-year-old if he requests to leave

Chelsea youngster Cesare Casadei could leave the club this summer even though the Blues rate the midfielder highly according to reports.

It’s set to be another busy summer at Stamford Bridge and the club have already signed Tosin Adarabioyo from neighbours Fulham, whilst an official announcement for Omari Kellyman is expected this week with the 18-year-old set to join for £19m from Aston Villa.

The Blues are also looking to move a number of players on, but things have been slower in that department with Ian Maatsen’s imminent £37.5m move to Villa the only departure of note.

Casadei could leave this summer

Chelsea also have decisions to take on a number of talented youngsters, with the futures of the likes of Omari Hutchinson, Andrey Santos and Angelo Gabriel all needing to be decided.

Casadei is another talented youngster who is trying to force his way into the first team set up, but Simon Johnson reports in The Athletic that his departure is a possibility and they won’t stand in his way if he wants to leave.

Chelsea won’t stand in Casadei’s way if asks to leave.

He wrote:

“With Chelsea boasting strong midfield options, Cesare Casadei’s departure is a possibility. Chelsea rate the 21-year-old highly but will understand if he requests to move on.

“He has enjoyed positive loans at Reading and Leicester City so will still command a fee higher than what Chelsea paid. There is interest but Chelsea have not received a bid.”

Casadei joined Chelsea from Inter Milan in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth an initial £12.6m plus £4.2m in add-ons.

The Italian midfielder started in the club’s academy before joining Reading on loan for the second half of the 2022/2023 campaign, and he then spent the first half of last season on loan at Leicester where he worked under new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

Casadei was recalled from Leicester in January to be part of the first team squad and he made 11 appearances totalling just 80 minutes over the second half of last season.