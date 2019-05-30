Blues' Oskar Sundqvist to have NHL hearing for Matt Grzelcyk hit originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist may face consequences for his hit on Matt Grzelcyk on Wednesday night.

Sundqvist will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday, the league announced.

Sundqvist hearing is at 4 et. — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) May 30, 2019

Sundqvist received a two-minute minor penalty for boarding after checking Grzelcyk hard in the head during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins defenseman didn't return to Boston's eventual overtime loss and may miss more time, which could factor into how the league disciplines Sundqvist ahead of Game 3 in St. Louis on Saturday.

