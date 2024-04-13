Blues lose to Hurricanes, eliminated from playoff contention

The Blues push for the playoffs ended on Friday night with a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes coupled with a Vegas 7-2 win over Minnesota.

The Blues battled the Canes tight for two periods. it was a 2-2 game after 40 minutes. But the Hurricanes scored all three goals in the third period to hand the Blues a costly loss. Zack Bolduc gave the Blues a 1-0 first period lead with his 5th goal of the season. Jordan Kyrou gave the Blues a 2-1 edge with a second period power play goal. It was Kyrou’s 30th goal of the season.

Carolina grabbed their first lead of the game in the third period on Jacob Slavin’s goal. The Hurricanes added two empty net goals with the Blues trying to scramble to score the game tying goal.

The Vegas Golden Knights clinched the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a convincing 7-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The win gave Vegas a five point lead over the Blues. With just two games remaining on the Blues schedule and only four possible points to gain, they were eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight season.

