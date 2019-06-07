Blues' Ivan Barbashev suspended one game for hit on Bruins' Marcus Johansson originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Blues will be without forward Ivan Barbashev in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Barbashev has been handed a one-game suspension for his hit on Marcus Johansson in Game 5, the NHL Player Safety Twitter account announced on Friday.

St. Louis' Ivan Barbashev has been suspended for one game for an Illegal Check to the Head on Boston's Marcus Johansson. https://t.co/CVEqVANQ7a — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 7, 2019

Barbashev becomes the second Blues player in the series to receive a one-game suspension. Oscar Sundqvist was forced to sit out of Game 3 after boarding and injuring Matt Grzelcyk. Unlike Sundqvist, Barbashev was not penalized for his hit.

The 23-year-old has three goals and three assists in 24 games this postseason, including one goal during the Cup Final.

The Bruins will look to force a Game 7 on Sunday night in St. Louis.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.