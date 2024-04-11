Blues take on the Hurricanes following Kyrou's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (50-22-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (42-32-5, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Blues' 5-2 win.

St. Louis is 24-13-2 at home and 42-32-5 overall. The Blues have a 12-3-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Carolina has gone 23-12-3 on the road and 50-22-7 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 46-6-3 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Blues won the previous meeting 2-1 in a shootout. Kyrou scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrou has 29 goals and 36 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has scored 28 goals with 46 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (acl), Jake Neighbours: day to day (upper-body), Justin Faulk: out for season (upper-body), Torey Krug: day to day (undisclosed).

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.