Blues host the Blackhawks after shootout win

Chicago Blackhawks (23-49-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (41-32-5, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Chicago Blackhawks after the Blues defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-5 in a shootout.

St. Louis has a 10-13-1 record in Central Division play and a 41-32-5 record overall. The Blues have gone 33-5-1 when scoring at least three goals.

Chicago is 23-49-5 overall and 6-15-3 against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a -99 scoring differential, with 168 total goals scored and 267 given up.

Wednesday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Blues won the last matchup 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 24 goals and 57 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has scored six goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

Nick Foligno has scored 17 goals with 20 assists for the Blackhawks. Seth Jones has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (acl), Jake Neighbours: day to day (upper-body), Justin Faulk: day to day (upper-body).

Blackhawks: Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Connor Murphy: out (lower body), Reese Johnson: day to day (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.