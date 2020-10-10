Blues forward Robert Thomas has epic reaction to Torey Krug becoming his teammate

Blues center Robert Thomas has epic reaction to Torey Krug becoming his teammate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of Torey Krug's most memorable moments with the Boston Bruins came in Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final when he absolutely pummeled St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas with a crushing open-ice hit in the third period.

Fast forward about a year-and-a-half later and Krug is now a member of the Blues and teammates with Thomas. The veteran defenseman agreed to sign a seven-year, $45 million contract with the Blues on the first day of NHL free agency Friday.

Here's a look at that huge hit from a helmetless Krug unleashing his frustration after not getting a penalty call at the other end of the ice.

Thomas reacted to Krug joining the Blues with the perfect tweet, photo and line from the movie "Step Brothers".

Check it out in the post below, which includes Krug's reply from Saturday morning.

Well played, Rob.

The Blues and their fans are hoping Krug brings that same passion and physicality to the ice throughout his tenure in St. Louis, and there's little doubt he will do that.