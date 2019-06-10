Blues fan tosses beer onto ice amid Bruins' blowout Game 6 victory

One frustrated St. Louis Blues fan tossed a beer onto the ice during the team's Game 6 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

It’s one thing to be frustrated if your team loses a game on home ice with a chance to lift the Stanley Cup, but this isn’t the way to go about it.

The Boston Bruins cruised to a 5-1 Game 6 victory over the St. Louis Blues, with the latter looking to secure their first title in franchise history with a win on home ice.

It was all for naught, however, and one Blues fan launched a beer onto the ice during live play.

that wholesome, refreshing beverage did nothing to deserve this pic.twitter.com/oC4rJ4yO3B — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) June 10, 2019

Who can really afford to throw a beer away in this economy, anyways? We’re not here for beer chucking of any form, it’s way too dangerous, especially with shoddy ice conditions as the summer marches on.

Sunday’s Game 6 marked the final home game of the season for the Blues, and their fans will probably need a drink or two with everything on the line during Wednesday’s Game 7.

