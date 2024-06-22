Blues enquire about Spanish teenager as striker hunt steps up

Chelsea have asked Spanish giants Barcelona about the possibility of signing teenager striker Marc Guiu according to reports.

The Blues are looking to sign a striker this summer to compete with and complement Nicolas Jackson, who scored 14 Premier League goals in his debut campaign.

With Armando Broja expected to leave the club Jackson will be the only recognised striker in the squad, with Chelsea needing to strengthen that area.

Blues enquire about Barcelona striker Guiu

Chelsea haven’t had the most success with strikers over the last 20 years despite the vast sums of money spent, with arguably Didier Drogba and Diego Costa the only really successful ones in that time.

With RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko deciding to stay with the Bundesliga club and Victor Osimhen deemed to expensive the Blues have been strongly linked with Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion.

In fact it’s been reported that Atletico have rejected three offers from Chelsea for the 20-year-old with the Blues believed to still be working on a possible deal.

However, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has reported the Stamford Bridge outfit have enquired about 18-year-old Barcelona striker Guiu.

He took to X.com and said:

“Chelsea have asked about 18 year old Marc Guiu, the young FCB striker who had such an impressive start of his career with the first team.

“He only cost €6m and are considering signing him! Great investment, cannot go wrong as his value will increase either at Chelsea or by selling him eventually.”

Chelsea have asked about 18 year old Marc Guiu, the young FCB striker who had such an impressive start of his career with the first team. He only cost €6m and are considering signing him! Great investment, cannot go wrong as his value will increase either at Chelsea or by… pic.twitter.com/mBttxNg7y0 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) June 21, 2024

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano added that Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested in the talented teenager.

Guiu is a product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy and has made seven appearances for the first team to date.

More Stories / Latest News

Blues enquire about Spanish teenager as striker hunt steps up

22nd Jun 2024, 07:30am

“The squad we’ve got is world class” – Chelsea star outlines aims for next season

22nd Jun 2024, 07:00am

Chelsea turn attention to 21-year-old Bundesliga ace in hunt for new striker

22nd Jun 2024, 06:30am

The striker had a debut to remember as he scored 23 seconds after coming off the bench against Athletic Bilbao, whilst he also scored against Belgian side Royal Antwerp in the group stage of the Champions League.

These aren’t exactly the names you would expect to be linked with filling the striker role at Chelsea, and it’s hard to imagine he would be back-up to Jackson if signed, but with Chelsea always expect the unexpected.