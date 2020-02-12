Blues-Ducks game postponed after Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench

Scary scene in Anaheim on Tuesday night as St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the team’s bench and required medical assistance.

The game was immediately stopped, with the Ducks and Blues eventually agreeing to postpone the game.

It will be completed at a yet-to-be-determined date.

The incident happened with 7:50 remaining in the first period during a stoppage in play. Bouwmeester had just skated a one minute and 20 second shift prior to that.

The Blues broadcast indicated that Bouwmeester had his eyes open and was acknowledging medical staff while being transported to a local hospital. No other update is immediately available.

The 36-year-old Bouwmeester has appeared 1,240 regular season games over 17 seasons in the NHL. He has played 490 of those games as a member of the Blues.

