Blues-Ducks clash postponed after Bouwmeester suffers 'cardiac episode'

St Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a "cardiac episode" after collapsing and leaving on a stretcher, forcing the NHL clash with the Anaheim Ducks to be postponed.

Bouwmeester collapsed in the bench area during the first period of Tuesday's game away to the Ducks in Anaheim.

The 36-year-old and two-time All-Star – who was part of the Blues' Stanley Cup triumph last season – was rushed to hospital, where he is stable and set to undergo further testing.

"With 7:50 remaining in the first period of our game tonight, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on our bench after completing his shift," Blues president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement.

"Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilise Jay. He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center.

"Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim's physicians. We will update Jay's condition on Wednesday morning."

Drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2002, Bouwmeester joined the Blues from the Calgary Flames in 2012.

Bouwmeester made 78 regular-season appearances last season as the Blues went on to win the Stanley Cup.

In 2019-20, Bouwmeester has tallied nine points for defending champions the Blues – who are top of the Western Conference with a 32-15-9 record.