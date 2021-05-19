Blues discover ‘discrepancies’ in multiple COVID-19 test results

The NHL is re-testing a few teams after inconsistencies were found in overnight COVID-19 results, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Both the league and NHLPA are involved and hoping the results turn out to be false positives. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun added that some NBA teams may also be affected and it’s believed the situation could be resolved by Wednesday afternoon.

St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong released a statement on noting “discrepancies” were found in their COVID-19 test results.

From the Blues:

We have discovered discrepancies in Covid test results relating to multiple players. We have been in touch with and are working with the League to address these discrepancies with additional testing and expect to have further information later this afternoon. The League will provide a further update when we have more information. Head Coach Craig Berube and our players will not be available to the media until after tonight’s game.

David Perron, Jake Walman, and Nathan Walker were the only NHL players on the league’s COVID-19 protocols list Tuesday. Walman, who was vaccinated, tested positive last week in a breakthrough case.

It’s unknown if this will affect the status of Wednesday’s Game 2 (10:30 p.m. ET; CNBC) between the Blues and Avalanche.

