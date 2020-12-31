Blues D Dunn agrees to one-year contract

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.875 million contract, the team announced Thursday.

Dunn, 24, recorded 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) and a team-leading plus-15 rating in 71 games last season. He also had three assists in nine playoff games for the Blues, who lost all three of their Western Conference qualifying round contests before falling in six games to the Vancouver Canucks in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Dunn has collected 82 points (26 goals, 56 assists) in 224 career games and 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 29 playoff games -- all with St. Louis.

He had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 20 postseason games to help the Blues capture the Stanley Cup in 2019.

--Field Level Media