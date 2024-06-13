Blues could perform U-turn by offering star who they want to sell a new deal

Blues could perform U-turn by offering star who they want to sell a new deal

Chelsea are considering offering Conor Gallagher a new contract according to reports, despite the club holding talks with Aston Villa over a possible move.

Gallagher was one of Chelsea’s standout performers last season, but there’s been a lot of speculation surrounding his future given he’s entering the final year of his contract.

The 24-year-old is a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge having come through the ranks at the club’s academy, and selling him would do little to improve relations between the fans and the ownership.

Chelsea considering new contract for Gallagher

Gallagher is currently away with the England squad in Germany as they prepare for their opening game of Euro 2024 against Serbia.

The England international has been linked with a move to Tottenham, whilst Aston Villa have also expressed an interest in his services, but it would appear unlikely any decision on his future will be taken until after the Euros.

The Blues have been actively looking to sell Gallagher and are said to want in the region of £50m for him, with his potential departure acting as “pure profit” on the books given he came through the academy.

Gallagher has one year remaining on his current deal.

Gallagher’s potential departure would go some way to easing any lingering fears of not being compliant with profit and sustainability rules.

However, The Guardian report that Chelsea could have a change of heart and are considering offering Gallagher a new contract.

The report adds that this comes after Gallagher was mentioned during informal discussions with Villa about a possible swap deal involving Jhon Duran who Chelsea are interested in, but following those talks the club could be open to extending his stay at Stamford Bridge.

More Stories / Latest News

Blues could perform U-turn by offering star who they want to sell a new deal

13th Jun 2024, 10:00am

(Video) – Chelsea ace pulls off stunning pass on international duty

13th Jun 2024, 09:30am

Gary Neville shares which Chelsea player he feels will have key role at Euro 2024

13th Jun 2024, 09:00am

It would be some change of heart if this were to happen, but the Blues will be desperate not to lose Gallagher on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Gallagher holds all the cards as he is still under contract, and can turn down any move that comes in if it doesn’t meet his demands, and he is more than happy to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place.