Blues go from coughing up lead to stunning win against Ducks

Note to self: don’t count out the St. Louis Blues. They reminded the Anaheim Ducks and the rest of the hockey world as much with a baffling 5-4 win on Wednesday.

Earlier this season, the Blues looked like they were bound for the draft lottery. Yet, with some strong play and the emergence of Jordan Binnington, they’ve turned their season around in a resoundingly dramatic way.

The Blues stormed out of the gate against the moribund Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, scoring three power-play goals to take a 3-1 lead a bit more than midway through the second period. Considering the Ducks’ lowly status right now, you’d think that it would be a matter of killing time.

Maybe things just can’t be that simple with St. Louis.

The Ducks scored two goals in a pretty short burst (15:39 into the second period, then the 3-3 goal 2:12 later), then Adam Henrique gave Anaheim a 4-3 lead about five minutes into the third period.

It looked like the Ducks might succeed in protecting that lead, as that 4-3 margin lasted through most of the period. Things escalated quickly in the late stages, however, as Robert Thomas scored his second goal of the game to make it 4-4 with 1:02 left, and then an Alex Pietrangelo effort went off of Henrique’s stick for the stunning game-winner just 12 seconds later.

In that span of 12 seconds, the Blues went from possibly receiving some “it was 3-1” trolling to winning the game, and not even needing overtime to do so. Remarkable.

For a while, it seemed like the story might be that Jordan Binnington is finally looking human. After all, Henrique’s then-go-ahead 4-3 goal was ugly.

Instead, the Blues pulled victory from the jaws of defeat, with might just end up being the motto of their 2018-19 season.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.