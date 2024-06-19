Blues will have to convince top transfer target they are the best place for him

Chelsea will have to convince Michael Olise they are the best place for him according to The Athletic journalist Liam Twomey as the race for the Crystal Palace star heats up.

The Blues have identified Olise as their main target, and were close to signing the 22-year-old last summer having activated his then £35m release clause, but the deal fell through as Palace were unhappy with Chelsea’s approach.

That hasn’t put Chelsea off and they are back again this summer to try and get a deal done for the talented Frenchman, but it won’t be easy.

Chelsea are well stocked in the wide areas with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling, whilst Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer can also operate in those areas.

Olise isn’t exactly needed when you look at the options already at the club, but rarely does a player of his quality come on the market, and if there’s an opportunity to get a deal done then everything must be done to try and make it happen.

The Blues contacted Palace for permission to speak to Olise’s representatives, but there is also strong interest from the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle and Bayern Munich.

Twomey feels Chelsea will have to convince Olise they are the best place for him, and that Champions League clubs are ones to watch in the race.

“Michael Olise’s representatives have encouraged all interested parties to go to Palace first, I don’t anticipate Chelsea will be the only club interested, and lots of big clubs are high on him, his data is high,” he told Alex Goldberg on Playback.

“Chelsea are going to have to convince Michael Olise that they are the best place for him, Champions League clubs are the ones to also watch.

Blues will have to convince top transfer target they are the best place for him

“Chelsea are going to have to work hard on their pitch for Michael Olise, there are lots of clubs to compete against.”

Olise is currently in France preparing for the Olympics with Thierry Henry’s squad, and will want his future resolved before the tournament begins.

To miss out on Olise for a second consecutive summer, and see him at another club would be hard to take, but Chelsea are believed to feel confident about their chances of completing a deal.