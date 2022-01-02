Blues come out on top in Winter Classic

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now.

During the 2022 Winter Classic, it was the St. Louis Blues that picked up a victory over the Wild in Minnesota. The Blues had a particularly impressive second period, during which the team tallied five goals. Jordan Kyrou had two goals in the period.

For Minnesota, Kirill Kaprizov continues to showcase how important he is to this team. Kaprizov had one goal and two assists over the course of the game. So despite the loss, the future of Kaprizov is sometime Minnesota should be very excited for.

Cam Talbot sustained a lower body injury at some point during the second and exited that game early. He made 22 saves on 28 shots in his 40 minutes of play. Kaapo Kahkonen played for just over 12 minutes and stopped all of the four shots he faced.

For the Blues, Jordan Binnington made 29 saves on 33 shots for a save percentage of .879.

BUFFALO 3 BOSTON 4 OT

Vinnie Hinostroza opened scoring in this game 6:33 after puck drop. His goal was assisted by Brett Murray and Rasmus Dahlin. This gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

3:47 into the second, Craig Smith tied the game up. Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy earned assists on the play.

11:32 into the second, Jeff Skinner helped Buffalo regain their lead. His goal was assisted by Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson.

With a minute remaining in the second, Alex Tuch scored a power play goal to put the Sabres up 3-1. Peyton Krebs and Tage Thompson earned assists on the play.

In the span of just over a minute in the third, the Bruins scored two goals to tie the game up. Nick Foligno scored the first one of those goals. Jake DeBrusk was credited with the sole assist on the score. Taylor Hall notched goal number two. His goal was assisted by Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy.

In overtime, Charlie Coyle sealed the victory for the Bruins. He scored 34 seconds into additional minutes. This game-winner was assisted by Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy.

In net for the Sabres, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 37 saves on 41 shots for a save percentage of .902.

For the Bruins, Linus Ullmark allowed three goals on 24 shots and ended his game with a save percentage of .875.

MONTREAL 2 FLORIDA 5

Sam Bennett opened scoring 32 seconds into the game. This first goal was assisted by Anthony Duclair and Jonathan Huberdeau.

Jonathan Drouin tied the game up 1-1 3:48 into the first. Sami Niku and David Savard earned assists on the score.

Nick Suzuki gave the Canadiens their one and only lead of the game 9:29 into the second. His goal was assisted by Jesse Ylonen and Sami Niku.

15:02 Aleksander Barkov scored a power play goal to tie the game up. Sam Reinhart and Jonathan Huberdeau earned assists on Barkov’s goal.

Frank Vatrano put Florida up 3-2 17:30 into the second. His goal was assisted by Sam Reinhart and Owen Tippett.

15 seconds into the third, Sam Bennett scored his second of the game. MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau earned assists on the play.

Mason Marchment concluded scoring 13:04 into the third. Anton Lundell earned the sole assist on this goal.

For the Canadiens, Sam Montembeault made 43 saves on 48 shots for a save percentage of .896.

On the other end of the ice, Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves on 31 shots for a save percentage of .935.

CAROLINA 7 COLUMBUS 4

The Blue Jackets scored three goals in the first period to enter their first intermission with a 3-0 lead. The goal scorers in this period were Zach Werenski, Adam Boqvist and Gustav Nyquist. Nyquist also tallied an assist in this period. Other players who picked up an assist included Jack Roslovic, Emil Bemstrom and Alexandre Texier.

8:39 into the second, Alexandre Texier scored a goal of his own to put the Blue Jackets up 4-0. Eric Robinson earned the sole assist on the play.

The Hurricanes then scored seven consecutive goals to stage a successful comeback. They scored two in the second and five in the third. Goal scorers for Carolina include Steven Lorentz, Brady Skjei, Nino Niederreiter, Ethan Bear, and Andrei Svechnikov. Carolina players with assists in this game include: Tony DeAngelo, Derek Stepan, Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis (2), Brett Pesce, Vincent Trocheck (2), Ian Cole, Frederik Andersen, Martin Necas, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Antti Ranta allowed three goals on nine shots during his 20 minutes of play. Frederik Andersen enters the game in relief and allows one goal on nine shots.

For the Blue Jackets, Daniil Tarasov was having a great game. He allowed just two goals on 33 shots in his 40 minutes of play. He exited this game early after suffering a groin injury in the second. Elvis Merzlikins entered the game and allowed four goals on 15 shots.

EDMONTON 2 NEW YORK 3 OT

Anders Lee opened scoring with a power play goals netted 16:40 into the first. His goal was assisted by Kieffer Bellows and Noah Dobson.

31 seconds into the second, Leon Draisaitl tied the game up. His goal was assisted by Duncan Keith and Cody Ceci.

17:13 into the second, Darnell Nurse put the Oilers up 2-1. His goal was assisted by Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid.

2:23 into the third, Anthony Beauvillier scored to tie the game and force an overtime.

In additional minutes, Noah Dobson was the hero for the Islanders. His goal was assisted by Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech.

For the Oilers, Mikko Koskinen made 26 saves on 29 shots for a save percentage of .897.

For the Islanders, Ilya Sorokin made 17 saves on 19 shots for a save percentage of .895.

CHICAGO 1 NASHVILLE 6

The sole Chicago goal in this game was scored 17:25 into the second by Philipp Kurashev. His goal was assisted by Calvin de Haan and Henrik Borgstrom.

For Nashville Tanner Jeannot had two goals on the night. Filip Forsberg, Nick Cousins, Roman Josi, and Ryan Johansen scored one goal each.

Mattias Ekholm had three assists on the night. Yakov Trenin and Matt Duchene had two assists each. Ryan Johansen, Philip Tomasino, Colton Sissons, Filip Forsberg, and Matt Benning tallied one assist each.

For the Blackhawks, Collin Delia allowed three goals on seven shots during 20 minutes of play. Arvid Soderblom allowed an additional three goals on 18 shots during his nearly 40 minutes of play.

OTTAWA 0 TORONTO 6

The Maple Leafs dominated this game, as Ottawa failed to crack the scoreboard even once.

William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyev netted two goals each over the course of this matchup. The other goal scorers for Toronto in this game were Justin Holl and TJ Brodie.

Alexander Kerfoot had three assists on the night. Meanwhile, TJ Brodie tallied two assists in addition to his goal. David Kampf, Morgan Rielly, Rasmus Sandin, Ondrej Kase, Travis Dermott, and Jason Spezza had an assist each.

For Ottawa, Matt Murray made 34 saves on 40 shots for a save percentage of .850.

For the Maple Leafs, Jack Campbell did not face that much pressure. Nonetheless, he secured a 23-save shutout

VANCOUVER 5 SEATTLE 2

Vasily Podkolzin opened scoring with an unassisted goal, netted 8:53 into the first.

Nils Hoglander helped build the Canucks lead with a power play goal, scored 14:49 into the first. His goal was assisted by Brad Hunt and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

9:10 into the second, Calle Jarnkrok scored a goal. Carson Soucy and Yanni Gourde tallied assists on Jarnkrok’s goal.

4:46 into the third, Tyler Motte netted a goal. His goal was assisted by Matthew Highmore and Juho Lammikko.

10:43 into the third, Will Borgen scored his first NHL goal. Alexander Wennberg secured the sole assist on Borgen’s goal.

Connor Garland put Vancouver up 4-2 with a goal scored 11:29 into the third. His goal was assisted by Quinn Hughes and Tanner Pearson.

Pearson then scored an empty-netter to secure the win for Vancouver. This last goal was assisted by J.T. Miller and Tyler Myers.

Thatcher Demko extended his win streak to seven games after stopping 30 saves on 32 shots in this matchup.

On the Seattle end, Philipp Grubauer made 30 saves on 34 shots for a save percentage of .882.

PHILADELPHIA 3 LOS ANGELES 6

Viktor Arvidsson opened scoring 12 seconds after puck drop. His goal was assisted by Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore.

13 minutes into the first, Joel Farabee tied the game up 1-1. Farabee’s goal was assisted by Cam Atkinson and Claude Giroux.

Trevor Moore helped the Kings regain their lead with a goal scored 14:27 into the first. Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson earned assists on the score.

46 seconds into the second period, Adrian Kempe scored a power play goal to put the Kings up 3-1. Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty secured an assist each on Kempe’s goal.

13:27 into the second, Brendan Lemieux scored for Los Angeles. His goal was assisted by Arthur Kaliyev and Drew Doughty.

2:42 into the third, Kevin Hayes scored a power play goal. His goal was assisted by Claude Giroux and Cam Atkinson.

11:17 into the third, Phillip Danault scored a goal. His goal was assisted by Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson.

Ivan Provorov scored 16:01 into the third. His goal was assisted by Joel Farabee and Cam Atkinson.

Viktor Arvidsson concluded the scoring in this game with an empty-netter. This last goal was assisted by Trevor Moore.

Martin Jones made 28 saves on 33 shots for a save percentage of .848.

For the Kings, Jonathan Quick made 34 saves on 37 shots for a save percentage of .919.