Blues close in on signing of Barcelona teenager with deal at advanced stage

Chelsea are in advanced negotiations with Barcelona over the signing of teenage striker Marc Guiu according to reports.

Reports first emerged last Friday of Chelsea’s interest in the 18-year-old, who has a release clause of just €6m and it appears the Blues are now closing in on a deal.

If all goes to plan it Guiu would become the club’s third summer signing after Tosin Adarabioyo and Omari Kellyman, who is set to undergo his medical on Monday ahead of a £19m move from Aston Villa.

Chelsea close in on Guiu deal

Fabrizio Romano took to X.com to confirm that discussions between Chelsea and Guiu’s agents are at an advanced stage, with the club confident of completing a deal.

He said:

“Talks between Chelsea and Marc Guiu agents are very advanced with the club confident to make it happen.

“€6m release clause available with #CFC ahead of other clubs keen, also after talks with agents/family.

“Barça have still no positive feedback to new deal proposal.”

🚨🔵 Talks between Chelsea and Marc Guiu agents are very advanced with the club confident to make it happen. €6m release clause available with #CFC ahead of other clubs keen, also after talks with agents/family. 🔵🔴 Barça have still no positive feedback to new deal proposal. pic.twitter.com/97gHOrYW9P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2024

Reports from Spain have suggested the possibility of Guiu joining Strasbourg on a season long loan can’t be ruled out, with it believed likely Chelsea will still pursue another striker to help complement and compete with Nicolas Jackson.

Guiu is a product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy and has made seven appearances for the first team to date.

The striker had a debut to remember as he scored 23 seconds after coming off the bench against Athletic Bilbao, whilst he also scored against Belgian side Royal Antwerp in the group stage of the Champions League.

Chelsea have recently been linked with Lille striker Jonathan David who is out on contract in 2025 and could be available for less than £30m, whilst it appears the pursuit of Samu Omorodion could be over after Atletico Madrid insisted the striker isn’t going anywhere.