Blues to celebrate five-year Cup anniversary with game broadcasts, community events

ST. LOUIS – Believe it or not, Wednesday marks five years since the St. Louis Blues secured their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

The Blues will celebrate the anniversary with several game broadcasts and community events over the next several days. The team will recognize Wednesday as “We Went Blues Day,” honoring a catchphrase from Blues Hall-Of-Famer Brett Hull.

Baseball’s top prospect Paul Skenes takes on the Cardinals

Game Broadcasts

The Blues plan to air all four series-clinching victories from the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs in their entirety. These include:

First-round Game 6 vs. Winnipeg Jets @ 9 a.m.

Second-round Game 7 vs. Dallas Stars @ 11 a.m.

Western Conference Finals Game 6 vs. San Jose Sharks @ 1 p.m.

Stanley Cup Finals Game 7 vs. Boston Bruins @ 3 p.m.

The marathon of rebroadcast playoff games will run several hours. The Blues says the games will re-air “Over the Air Channel 32, Charter Spectrum 186 [and on] Blues digital platforms.”

Sports radio station 101 ESPN (101.1 FM) will also replay audio from Game 7 at 6 p.m. Wednesday. 101 ESPN is also planning on several feature interviews on the 2019 title run throughout the day, along with prize giveaways for listeners.

Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #WeWentBlues when posting to social media about the Blues special run during the broadcasts.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Community events

There will be several Blues community events on the five-year anniversary day Wednesday and over the next several days into the weekend. These include:

TRIVIA NIGHT

A St. Louis Blues-themed trivia night at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Enterprise Center. Tickets are sold out for the event.

VOLUNTEERING

Some staff members and season ticket holders will volunteer at places in the St. Louis community as part of the team’s Live to Give program. Volunteers are expected to help Confluence Farms, Duo Dogs, Friends of Kids with Cancer, Girls on the Run, KidSmart, Marygrove, Operation Food Search and Stray Rescue.

BLUES SUMMER SALE

The Enterprise Center will offer a variety of STL Authentics Blues apparel at a discount. There will be some $10 hats and T-shirts, along with 75 percent discounts on Reverse Retro gear. Some new and used player equipment will also be available for discounts.

The summer sale is open to the public and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Fans who make a purchase at Enterprise Center during the sale will get a coupon to receive 50% off select games next season.

Season ticket holders will get early access to the sale on Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

OPEN HOUSE

The summer sale also coincides with an Open House at the Enterprise Center where fans can learn about season tickets for the 2024-25 season and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the venue. The Blues are asking anyone interested to RVSP by Friday.

TRY BALL HOCKEY FOR FREE

Children interested in learning more about ball hockey can try it for free Sunday at the Brentwood Inline Rink. The event begins at 10 a.. and registration is available online through the St. Louis Blues’ Youth Hockey program.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.