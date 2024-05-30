Blues-Blackhawks Winter Classic tickets on sale next month

CHICAGO – The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks are set for their second Winter Classic matchup on New Year’s Eve. Tickets will officially go on sale next month.

The National Hockey League announced that tickets for the outdoor hockey matchup will go on sale to the public on June 14. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis through Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. CT.

The upcoming Winter Classic matchup is set for Dec. 31, 2024, between the Blues and Blackhawks at Wrigley Field. It will be the Blues’ first Winter Classic game in three seasons and their third over the last eight years.

The Blues are undefeated in their previous two Winter Classic games, also defeating the Blackhawks 4-1 at Busch Stadium in 2017.

In anticipation of the upcoming matchup, the NHL released the next Winter Classic logo. It features retro Blues and Blackhawks logos within bricks and ivy, two key parts of the Wrigley Field experience.

