Blues beat rivals to Adarabioyo signature

[Getty Images]

Chelsea have secured Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham amid major pressure from rivals.

The 26-year-old agreed a four-year deal on Sunday evening and completed his medical earlier this week.

Manchester United tried to turn Adarabioyo's head with a late approach but he had already agreed a move to Stamford Bridge and kept his word.

It followed Chelsea's hijacking of Newcastle's month-long talks for Adarabioyo, with Atletico Madrid having also been interested but unable to compete with Premier League options.

The former Manchester City academy graduate chose Chelsea because of the promise of an important role, the chance to work with new manager Enzo Maresca again - who he briefly worked with at City - and because of his belief in the project. Chelsea also qualified for Europe ahead of Newcastle.

Chelsea's decision to push the boat out for Adarabioyo is hoped to help improve on a major weakness at set-pieces - utilising his 6ft 5in stature - while both attacking and defending at free-kicks and corners.

Coach Bernardo Cueva will also join from Brentford to build a new set-piece department to improve the club's fortunes.

There was also a gap left open in the squad by Thiago Silva's departure and Adarabioyo's ability on the ball is believed will be an asset.