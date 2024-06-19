Blues to assess £20m man before deciding if they need to enter the transfer market

Chelsea are set to assess Robert Sanchez in pre-season before deciding if they need to sign a new goalkeeper according to reports.

Sanchez joined Chelsea last summer from Brighton for £20m and signed a seven year contract at Stamford Bridge, but didn’t have the best season.

The Spaniard started as the club’s number one and despite some impressive performances, he made a number of errors before he got injured and lost his place to Djordje Petrovic.

Chelsea to assess Sanchez before deciding on new goalkeeper

Much has been made of new manager Enzo Maresca wanting a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, and almost acting as an extra centre back in build-up play.

The Blues have been linked with a number of keepers including Villareal’s Filip Jorgensen and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, but links have cooled in recent weeks with reports stating Maresca believes he can get the best out of Sanchez.

Matt Law has provided an update on the goalkeeping situation and believes Sanchez will be assessed in pre-season before any decisions are taken over a new goalkeeper.

“I think they will look at Sanchez first and spend pre-season looking at how he copes with the Maresca style,” he told the London is Blue Podcast.

“Chelsea’s opinion seems to be that one of his strengths is playing out from the back.”

Sanchez was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League under Graham Potter at Brighton, but things went sour under Roberto De Zerbi, and he suddenly found himself as third choice at the club, before being offered a way out by Chelsea.

The 26-year-old made 21 appearances in all competitions last season, and kept five clean sheets, but missed 28 games through injury and illness, and he must hit the ground running in pre-season if he is to convince Maresca he should stay at Chelsea and be the club’s number one.