Blues in action against the Predators after overtime victory

St. Louis Blues (40-31-4, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (43-28-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Nashville Predators after the Blues took down the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime.

Nashville has a 14-8-1 record in Central Division games and a 43-28-4 record overall. The Predators have a 22-10-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

St. Louis has a 40-31-4 record overall and a 10-12-1 record in Central Division play. The Blues are 12-3-3 in games decided by one goal.

Thursday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Predators won the previous meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gustav Nyquist has scored 22 goals with 46 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has eight goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has scored 23 goals with 51 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Dante Fabbro: out (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: day to day (upper body).

Blues: Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.