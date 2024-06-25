Bluenergy Stadium solar park works begin: “We’re proud of such a significant project”

Statements by the Udinese Calcio and Bluenergy Group managing directors on the opening of the construction site

Udine, 25 June 2024 – Udinese Calcio and Bluenergy Group are delighted to officially begin work on the new solar park. Over 2,400 photovoltaic panels are set to be installed on the Bluenergy Stadium roof, transporting the club’s stadium even further into the future. Sustainability, commitment and both social and environmental awareness continue to underscore the two major companies, which bring the name of the Friuli region to new heights in Italy and around the world.

“We are proud to have kicked off such a major project,” declared Udinese managing director Franco Collavino. “The solar park installation is a further step forward and sets new standards for sustainability. Today is a watershed moment and we will continue to show our commitment to the values we believe in and share with Bluenergy. Through this initiative, Bluenergy Stadium confirms its position as a trailblazer and its aim to be the first carbon-free stadium in Italy, thanks also to photovoltaics, which will bring significant benefits to the entire community.”

This vision is shared by Davide Villa, the Bluenergy Group managing director: “Today is a day of great importance for all of us, as it sees our commitment materialise after many months of planning. We are proud to announce the start of works on a significant project for the entire Udine area and for Italian sport. As we have already mentioned on other occasions, the construction of the photovoltaic plant is only the first step as part of a broader project that puts sustainability and care for the region at its forefront, with the hope of being able to inform you about new developments in the near future.”

“This project has a long history behind it,” explained the deputy mayor of Udine, Alessandro Venanzi. “I am pleased that this possibility, which we have been talking about for some time, is becoming a reality. Udinese Calcio and Bluenergy have established themselves as leading the way in Italy for sustainability. We hope there will be many more happy moments in the future.” These words were echoed by the regional councillor for the environment, energy and sustainable development, Fabio Scoccimarro: “Initiatives like this should be encouraged, not just with words. The region is delighted to be the main sponsor of Udinese, to participate tangibly in what is something for the whole area to be proud of.”