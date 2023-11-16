Bluejays second-half effort falls short in 74-64 loss to Mount Marty

Nov. 15—WORTHINGTON — A great second-half effort came up short for the Minnesota West men's basketball team in its 74-64 loss to Mount Marty JV Tuesday night.

The Bluejays found themselves in a 24-point hole at halftime which proved to be too much to come back from. Their second-half surge did put them within single digits of the lead, but they couldn't complete the comeback.

"I'm happy with their effort in the second half, obviously we fought back, but you just can't bury yourself by 24 and a half," said Bluejays head coach Dan Tharp. "We had a real heart to heart at the half and I kind of let them talk, and it's not going the way we want right now, but hopefully we can build off that last 20 minutes."

Early on in the first half though, the Jays jumped to a 9-2 lead thanks to back-to-back threes from Jeremiah Guevarra. The Lancers immediately responded with a 9-0 run of their own with three consecutive shots from behind the arc.

Mount Marty hit 10 threes in the first half, six of which came from Reilyn Zavesky, who was unstoppable all night. He had 27 points in the first half on 8-of-10 from the field.

More than midway through the half, the Lancers took their first double-digit lead and later added to it with a 9-0 run at the end of the half, including a 3-pointer as time expired. At the half, Mount Marty's lead was 44-20.

"The ball stopped moving," Tharp said. "I don't think we scored the last eight minutes of the half. We stopped moving the ball, we stopped playing with any bit of pace. They made shots, I don't think our defense was terrible, I gotta watch it back on film. We've got to play with the pace that we played in the second half when I think good things will happen."

Throughout the second-half, Minnesota West played with more pace. The aggressive play on defense forced 12 turnovers which led to fast-break points. The half started with a 10-0 run for the Jays and they quickly cut the lead in half.

Minnesota West kept trimming its deficit and it eventually went down to within 10 when a steal from Guevarra led to a fast-break layup from Kenneth Logan to make it 51-43. A floater from Guevarra then brought the deficit to six and at that point, Mount Marty was held scoreless for the last six minutes.

With 3:35 left in the game, the Lancers extended an eight-point lead to 12 with free throws. With 2:30 left, Henry Counsel hit a three that got the Jays back to within seven, but they couldn't draw any closer. The Lancers closed out the game on free throws to put an end to Minnesota West's comeback effort.

"They took it upon themselves and said, you know, 'we're going to share the ball and we're going to attack the rim,'" Tharp said. "And so I think we're starting to figure out a little bit of who we are. Like I said, hopefully that second half kind of unlocks that a little bit."

Counsel led the Jays in scoring with 17 points and hit four 3-pointers. Logan added 14 points and led the team in assists with eight while Jordan Sinclair tallied the most assists with five. Guevarra scored 12 points and had seven steals and Teddy Collins Jr. added eight points in 19 minutes off the bench.

For Mount Marty, Zavesky ended up with 43 points on 11-of-16 from the field, including 7-of-9 from 3-point range. He also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked two shots. Joe Claringbould added 16 points in 14 minutes.

For the Bluejays, they are 1-4 in the early part of the season and the newly-assembled roster has already dealt with a couple of injuries.

Starting guard Jordan Samuelsson injured his leg against Northwestern JV on Nov. 10. He missed Tuesday's game and the game before it against Dordt JV. Tharp said he is hoping to have Samuelsson back for the team's next game Monday against Bethany Lutheran College.

Another guard, Tyrell Robinson, is nursing a torn calf he suffered earlier this season and he may not be back for the rest of the year.

Even with some of those early setbacks and a new roster still learning, Tharp is confident in his group going forward.

"It's a lot of learning for me, I mean, I still make mistakes," he said. "I'm only in year two as a head coach and I made some mistakes in the first half and some things that we did to that's not all on them. We're gonna go back, watch the film and I'm gonna keep making adjustments and we'll get this thing turned around, I'm confident."

Mount Marty 44 30 — 74

Minnesota West 20 44 — 64

MOUNT MARTY (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) — Modiba 0-0-0-0, Ryken 2-1-0-8, Stansbury 0-0-0-0, Zavesky 7-4-14-43, Peterson 0-1-0-2, Palmer 0-0-2-2, Claringbould 2-3-4-16, Shea 1-0-0-3. Total 12-9-20-74.

MINNESOTA WEST (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) — Sinclair 0-1-0-2, Guevarra 3-0-3-12, Logan 1-5-1-14, Bonner 0-1-0-2, Counsel 4-2-1-17, Williams 0-3-1-7, Macario Rios 0-1-0-2, Mitchell 0-0-0-0, Wiel 0-0-0-0, Collins Jr. 1-2-1-8. Total 9-15-7-64.