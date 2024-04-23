Bluejays baseball team splits weekend doubleheaders

Apr. 22—The baseball and softball teams at Minnesota West Community and Technical College were each in doubleheader action over the weekend.

The baseball team played a home doubleheader on Saturday and then a road one on Sunday against Western Technical College, while the softball team went on the road to Ridgewater College for a pair of games on Saturday.

Here is a recap of how the doubleheaders went for each team, plus a look ahead to what's next.

Baseball

The Bluejays went 2-2 over the weekend in their doubleheaders with Western Technical College. On Saturday, the Bluejays were in Worthington for their first pair of games, they lost the first game and then bounced back for a win in the second.

The Cavaliers entered the matchup with only five wins on the season, but in game one of Saturday's doubleheader, they jumped all over the Jays in a 15-5 victory.

They scored four times in the second inning, once in the third and then four more times in the fourth to open a 9-0 lead. The Jays responded well in the bottom of the fourth with five runs, with most of the damage being done with two outs.

With two runs already scored in that bottom frame, Axell Espino stepped up to the plate and drove in two runs with the bases loaded on a single. After that, he stole second base to put himself in scoring position, and he then scored to help cap off the five-run inning.

The Bluejays' momentum was short lived as Western Tech responded immediately in the top of the fifth inning with four more runs before scoring two more in the top of the sixth. The Cavaliers held Minnesota West scoreless for the final three innings en route to the win. They finished the game with 14 hits, including two home runs.

Endo and Joe Zhu each led the Jays with two hits while Fernando Marte and Daniel Castro each had an RBI. The Bluejays had eight hits in total

Worthington native Triston Sauerbrei was the starting pitcher and he struck out six batters through three and two third innings. Ian Scherbring then pitched one and a third innings and got a couple of strikeouts, and Hiroaki Ishiguro pitched the final inning.

Following the game one loss, Minnesota West answered with a 6-3 victory in game two Saturday.

The two teams each traded runs through the first inning before Western Tech took a 3-2 lead in the top of the second inning. The score remained there until the bottom of the fifth when the Bluejays scored three runs to go ahead 5-3. After the Jays held Western Tech scoreless in the top of the sixth, they extended their lead to three runs to cap off the scoring and secure the victory.

Conner Eich pitched a complete game and gave up only four hits and two earned runs and struck out eight batters. At the plate, Espino and Castro each hit a home run and finished with two hits. Ridge Inhofer also collected two hits and had an RBI.

The Bluejays and Cavaliers then traveled to La Crosse, Wisconsin for two more games on Sunday. Western Tech won the first game before Minnesota West again responded with a win in game two.

The first game saw the Cavaliers win in walkoff fashion after trailing 3-2 heading into the sixth inning. The Bluejays got on the board first in the top of the fifth inning with three runs before the Cavs responded with two runs in the bottom frame. They then tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning before Hunter Guenther hit a two-run walkoff home run in the seventh to beat the Jays.

The Bluejays had eight hits in total with Marte and Zhu collecting two each. One of Marte's hits was the team's lone home run. Abe Paulzine pitched six innings for West and got five strikeouts.

Minnesota West ended its weekend slate well with an 11-4 win. The Jays took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning and later led 7-1 after scoring four more runs in the top of the third.

They scored once more in the fourth inning to go ahead 8-2. After another run in the sixth and two more in the seventh, the Bluejays clinched a seven-run victory.

The Jays had a big game offensively, collecting 15 hits. Espino and Inhofer had three hits each and Endo, Zhu and Henry Falcon each had two. Inhofer hit the team's lone home run, Endo led with three RBIs and Espino, Zhu and Inhofer each had a couple of RBIs.

Jordan Brown gave up only three hits and had five strikeouts in a complete-game pitching performance.

The weekend moved Minnesota West's overall record to 12-16 and its MCAC South division record to 3-5. They will be back on the baseball diamond next weekend with a road doubleheader Saturday against Riverland Community College and then a home doubleheader against the school on Sunday.

Softball

The Minnesota West softball team lost in both of its games Saturday to Ridgewater College. The Lady Jays lost the first game 9-6 and the second one 23-6.

In the first game, the Lady Jays scored first in the top of the opening inning before Ridgewater tied the game in the bottom frame. The Jays took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third before Ridgewater again responded with two runs in the fourth inning to take its first lead at 3-2.

After Minnesota West scored twice in the sixth to regain the lead, the Warriors scored five times in the fifth inning to grab the lead for good en route to the victory.

Lady Jays head coach Keith Swenson said that it was a back-and-forth game and that the Jays seem to have an inning where they give up too many runs, which is what made the difference in Saturday's game one.

Alayna Wingate struck out nine batters on the mound and she collected a hit at the plate and scored four runs.

Makenzie Allen and Keytin Elser each collected two hits to lead the team, while Allen, Elser and Sondra Rindfleisch each had two RBIs.

In game two, the Lady Jays were defeated in five innings via the 10-run rule. They scored initially in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. After that, the Warriors surged ahead with 12 runs in the bottom of the first. They scored six more times in the second inning and then five more times in the third inning.

The Lady Jays did score five runs over the final two innings to cap off the scoring in the game. Wingate, Elser and Chloe Ramthun each had two hits, while Allen hit a two-run home run for the Jays.

Minnesota West now holds a 3-8 overall record and a 2-6 record against opponents out of the MCAC South. The Jays will rematch with Ridgewater College in a doubleheader Tuesday in Worthington.