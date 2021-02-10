Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona starting lineups

Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona races (7 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will set the field and lineup for the 2021 Daytona 500 (Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

RELATED: Alex Bowman nabs pole | Who has charters? | How the Daytona 500 lineup is set

Below are the lineups for each duel race.

*indicates open team that is not locked into the Daytona 500 (only two of those will race into Sunday’s event — Ryan Preece and David Ragan made the field based on their qualifying speed on Wednesday night as the top two open teams on the speed chart)

Duel #1

Starting spot

Driver

Car Number/Team

1

Alex Bowman

No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2

Aric Almirola

No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

3

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

4

Christopher Bell

No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Ryan Preece

No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

6

Daniel Suarez

No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

7

Denny Hamlin

No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8

Kyle Larson

No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Matt DiBenedetto

No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

10

Austin Cindric*

No. 33 Team Penske Ford

11

Joey Logano

No. 22 Team Penske Ford

12

Ryan Newman

No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

13

Cole Custer

No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

14

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15

Erik Jones

No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Tyler Reddick

No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17

Ty Dillon*

No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota

18

Jamie McMurray

No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Quin Houff

No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

20

Timmy Hill*

No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Ford

21

Cody Ware

No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

22

Josh Bilicki

No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Duel #2

Starting spot

Driver

Team/Car Number

1

William Byron

No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2

Bubba Wallace

No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

3

Kevin Harvick

No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

4

Austin Dillon

No. 3 Richard Childress Racing

5

Chase Elliott

No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6

David Ragan

No. 36 Front Row Motorsports

7

Kurt Busch

No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9

Ryan Blaney

No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10

Kaz Grala*

No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11

Chase Briscoe

No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

12

Ross Chastain

No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

13

Brad Keselowski

No. 2 Team Penske Ford

14

Martin Truex Jr.

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15

Chris Buescher

No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

16

Anthony Alfredo

No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17

Corey LaJoie

No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18

Garrett Smithley*

No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Ford

19

BJ McLeod

No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

20

Joey Gase

No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford

21

Derrike Cope

No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

22

Noah Gragson*

No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

