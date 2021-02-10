Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona starting lineups
Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona races (7 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will set the field and lineup for the 2021 Daytona 500 (Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
RELATED: Alex Bowman nabs pole | Who has charters? | How the Daytona 500 lineup is set
Below are the lineups for each duel race.
*indicates open team that is not locked into the Daytona 500 (only two of those will race into Sunday’s event — Ryan Preece and David Ragan made the field based on their qualifying speed on Wednesday night as the top two open teams on the speed chart)
Duel #1
Starting spot
Driver
Car Number/Team
1
Alex Bowman
No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2
Aric Almirola
No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
3
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
4
Christopher Bell
No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Ryan Preece
No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
6
Daniel Suarez
No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
7
Denny Hamlin
No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8
Kyle Larson
No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Matt DiBenedetto
No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
10
Austin Cindric*
No. 33 Team Penske Ford
11
Joey Logano
No. 22 Team Penske Ford
12
Ryan Newman
No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
13
Cole Custer
No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
14
Michael McDowell
No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15
Erik Jones
No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Tyler Reddick
No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17
Ty Dillon*
No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota
18
Jamie McMurray
No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Quin Houff
No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
20
Timmy Hill*
No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Ford
21
Cody Ware
No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
22
Josh Bilicki
No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Duel #2
Starting spot
Driver
Team/Car Number
1
William Byron
No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2
Bubba Wallace
No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
3
Kevin Harvick
No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
4
Austin Dillon
No. 3 Richard Childress Racing
5
Chase Elliott
No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6
David Ragan
No. 36 Front Row Motorsports
7
Kurt Busch
No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9
Ryan Blaney
No. 12 Team Penske Ford
10
Kaz Grala*
No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11
Chase Briscoe
No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
12
Ross Chastain
No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
13
Brad Keselowski
No. 2 Team Penske Ford
14
Martin Truex Jr.
No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15
Chris Buescher
No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
16
Anthony Alfredo
No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17
Corey LaJoie
No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18
Garrett Smithley*
No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Ford
19
BJ McLeod
No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
20
Joey Gase
No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford
21
Derrike Cope
No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
22
Noah Gragson*
No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet