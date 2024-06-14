Bluegrass Junior: Staying ahead of the field: Local players hold position in top 10; Phillips, Tian maintain top spot

BELLEFONTE The second round of the Bluegrass Junior at Bellefonte Country Club provided another tough test for the field of young golfers battling the course on Thursday.

At the top of the leaderboard for the girls after two days of competition is Meadow Tian of Delaware, Ohio, who finished the day with a 1-over-par 71 and a 2-under-par through two rounds.

The score makes her the only girl under par at this juncture in the event.

“I feel like I did pretty good today. It was steady and stable,” Tian said. “I had some trouble hitting greens, which didn’t leave me with a lot of chances on some holes.”

Tian hit an early bogey on the par-4 second hole and capped off the front nine with another bogey on the par-4 ninth. A birdie on the par-3 seventh kept her score to just 1-over before entering the back nine.

On the back half, Tian traded a birdie on 11 for a bogey on 15 to stay even through the backstretch.

“I had some issues there on 15,” Tian said. “I had a little bit of trouble on my tee shot and ended up going from one side of the green to the other because of the slope. But I played it safe, got it close, and it ended up alright.”

Tian won last year’s Bluegrass Junior, her first career AJGA win, with a 7-over-par total, and is looking to have a repeat performance this year.

“I just love playing here,” Tian said. “The course is so unique. It’s really hard so I just have to try and not think about the pressure of winning again. I just try to play safe and make what I can. I hope to get a good night’s sleep and then come out and keep playing how I’ve been playing.”

Sitting in fifth place on the leaderboard is Athena Singh, the 2022 Bluegrass Junior winner and last year’s runner-up, with a 4-over-par total.

Singh started the day with a couple of bogeys on the first and fourth holes but rebounded from there. She managed to go on a streak of 10 consecutive holes at or below par, including a pair of birdies on the seventh and 11th holes.

“It was a little rough today,” Singh said. “I started the day with a three-putt on the first hole, so it was a rocky start. But then I started settling down, got better, and hit some birdies. I had missed so many birdie putts yesterday and today, so getting a couple of those birdie putts to drop today during that stretch was good for my confidence.”

Unfortunately for Singh, that stretch ended on the par-3 15th. The same hole that gave Tian issues was ready to make life difficult for Rowan County’s standout golfer.

A two-shot bunker escape on the 15th erased Singh’s two birdies with a double bogey and her day ended with another bogey on 18.

“I was going steady until that double on 15,” Singh said. “The greens on that hole are really tough because it’s really slanted. The last two times I played here I’ve been on the front of the green and ended up with really tough putts. So I tried being more aggressive today to carry it to the flag, but ended up in the bunker.”

The toughness of the course led to Singh shooting a 3-over-par for the day, but that’s tied for the ninth-best score for round two.

“I love playing here, it’s close to home and I get a really good feel and good competition here,” Singh said. “I know a lot of the girls playing here, especially Meadow, so it’s nice to compete with them on this course. I just need to get out of my head that I’ve missed so many birdie putts and concentrate on what I’m doing and my routine.”

Morgan Kennedy also shot a 3-over for Thursday, an improvement over her 6-over on Wednesday, to tally a 9-over-par for the tournament.

“I’m happy because I not only improved from yesterday but also from how I did this time last year,” Kennedy said. “It’s my best finish to this point in this tournament so it feels really good.”

Kennedy opened the day with a birdie on the par-5 first hole just as she did in round one, before she hit a snag on holes seven and eight with a double bogey and bogey respectively.

Despite the bad luck on those holes, the Boyd County senior is focused on turning those plus signs into negative signs in round three.

“I think my goal tomorrow is to par (hole) seven and hit the green,” Kennedy said with a laugh. “I haven’t parred seven yet, it’s been tough, but hopefully I can get a birdie tomorrow.”

Kennedy rebounded on the back nine with a respectable 1-over-par 36. She avoided any damage on the difficult 15th hole, escaping with a par after getting a birdie on the previous par-4 14.

“I hit a lot of good tee balls,” Kennedy said. “That ended up giving me the opportunity to have a shorter shot onto the green. In the two holes I birdied, I was able to get it close enough to where I could hit a good shot onto the green. Hopefully, I can do the same thing tomorrow, not look into it too much, and just try to stay where I’m at now.”

Kennedy is tied for 10th place going into the final round. Paintsville’s Isabella Christy completed her round with a 76 and sits in eighth place, 8-over-par for the tournament.

“I didn’t chip as well today, so I didn’t give myself a lot of chances,” Christy said. “It’s such a hard course because if you get off the green then you have to be perfect to get a good up and down. and I was certainly nowhere near perfect today.”

Christy had four bogeys on the front nine and three on the back nine, including the dreaded 15th hole. The one bright spot was a birdie on the par-4 14th.

“I was finally able to hit a better swing, calculated the right distance, and got the right club,” Christy said of the 14th hole. “That’s really all that was different. It got me into the fairway, which set myself up better to make that birdie happen.”

Christy hopes to see more of that result on 14 spread across her card in the final round.

“Hopefully I can do more of that tomorrow,” Christy said. “I’m hoping to putt and chip better tomorrow. I’m going to go practice more after this, so hopefully I’ll be better tomorrow.”

On the boys side, Cameron Phillips had another stellar round of golf, recording a 4-under-par 66 in round two to put him at 11-under for the tournament and maintain his lead.

Phillips, from McDermott, Ohio, started the day with back-to-back birdies and finished the front-nine 3-under par.

He opened the back nine with an eagle on the par-5 10th hole but hit a snag on the par-3 12th with a double bogey.

Phillips managed to recover and finished the back nine at 1-under par to post his 4-under score and take a seven-stroke lead into the final round.

Ironton’s Elijah Ford improved over his first-round performance, shooting an even-par 70 to make it inside the cutline and into the final round.

Ford paired five birdies with five bogies en route to his 10-over-par tournament score. He enters the final round tied for 39th.