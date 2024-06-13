Bluegrass Junior: No fade on fairways: Players fend off challenges; Singh, Christy among leaders

BELLEFONTE Decorated golfer Tom Watson once said, “A great golf course both frees and challenges the mind.”

For the golfers in the Bluegrass Junior at Bellefonte Country Club, the course provided plenty of challenges and it took a free mind to get past them.

That’s how Paintsville’s Izzy Christy turned her round around on Wednesday.

The recent graduate started the day with a birdie on the par-5 first hole, but quickly ran into some obstacles.

Christy posted a double bogey on the par-4 second hole before encountering a trio of bogies on holes four, five, and six.

Sitting at 4-over par through six holes, Christy knew she had to free up her mind of what had happened and focus on the holes in front of her.

“My drive and my shots just weren’t going the way I wanted them to,” Christy said. “But, I had to just not think about it. You can’t do anything about the holes behind you. I had to find other ways to just try and keep myself motivated and take advantage of any situations I could help give myself.”

The renewed focus paid off.

Christy grabbed a birdie on the par-3 seventh hole before going par and bogey to close the front nine at 4-over.

Christy’s back nine was a different story.

“It was definitely a rollercoaster ride,” Christy said. “I’ve played well the last two weeks so I knew some of that must’ve still been in me somewhere.”

She collected three birdies and kept her bogey count to just one.

Christy capped off the day by draining a 10-foot, curving putt for par to finish the back-nine with a 2-under par 33 and the round at 2-over par 73.

“Once I saw myself getting the ability to get on the green, it built from there,” Christy said. “I had a shot at those putts and I knew I had to take advantage of them because I didn’t know what was going to happen with my swing on the next shot, so I just took advantage of it.”

Morgan Kennedy of Ashland had a bit of a rollercoaster day herself.

The soon-to-be Boyd County senior posted a birdie on the first hole and remained steady with pars through five.

Trouble arose for Kennedy when she arrived at the sixth hole, where she picked up three bogies in four holes, with the outlier being a par on the par-4 eighth hole.

“I started off well with that birdie on the first hole, but then it kind of blew up,” Kennedy said. “I just think I made some bad club selections. and keeping yourself in play was difficult. You could be behind a tree or deep in the rough if you missed a tee shot. It was all about finding that safe area.”

Kennedy opened the back nine with a trio of pars but then hit another difficult patch that included a couple of bogeys and a double bogey across four holes.

“I blew up on 15,” Kennedy said. “I bogeyed 16, but it could’ve been a lot worse. So, I just had to get over it. I had a couple more holes left and I knew I could go birdie, birdie or par, par.”

Kennedy managed to steady her game to close the round with a pair of pars. She hopes to make the appropriate adjustments to make a run in the second round.

“I know what I need to fix on the holes I blew up on,” Kennedy said. “Definitely some things to get fixed for tomorrow. Tomorrow’s always a new day, so I’m looking forward to it. If I keep myself focused I should be okay.”

The 2022 winner, Morehead’s Athena Singh, kept steady on the day to finish tied for second place with a 1-over-par 71.

Singh started with a couple of early bogies on the second and fourth holes but rebounded with a birdie on the par-3 seventh hole.

The soon-to-be Rowan County junior kept her composure on the back nine, picking up a bogey and a birdie amongst seven pars. Singh’s back-nine birdie came on a moderately lengthy putt on the par-4 18th hole.

Her 1-over-par score puts her tied for second behind last year’s Bluegrass Junior champion Meadow Tian, who finished with a 3-under-par 67 for the first round.

Christy finished the day just behind Singh tied for fourth place. Kennedy is 17th.

The challenges of the course made themselves known to the boys side of the tournament as well.

Two local golfers, Bryant Stephens of Flatwoods and Elijah Ford of Ironton, faced plenty of obstacles during their 18 holes.

“If you put it in the rough, you might as well forget about hitting the green,” Ford said about the drives on the day. “If you put it in the rough, you’re probably walking away with bogey or worse on about every single hole.”

Ford finished the front-nine 5-over-par before finding a rhythm on holes 14-17 with four straight pars. Unfortunately, he finished the round 10-over-par thanks to a pair of ill-fated double bogies.

“I didn’t play very well,” Ford said. “I didn’t hit many good iron shots. I’ll have to get to the range today and get a little better, be ready for tomorrow, and see if I can’t qualify for Friday.”

Stephens avoided multiple double bogeys but was plagued with bogeys to finish 11-over-par.

“The greens were hard to hold,” Stephens said. “They really break hard and fast. It’s a tough course, but I’m just honored to be playing in this event.”

Stephens knows he has to keep his mind clear to overcome those challenges tomorrow.

“I definitely wanted to do better,” Stephens said. “But, I can’t get too mad at myself. I had some tough breaks with putting, but I have to keep looking forward to the next day.”

Ford and Stephens finished the round tied for 55th and tied for 57th respectively.

Atop the leaderboard for the boys after the first round was Cameron Phillips from McDermott, Ohio, who finished the day with a 7-under-par 63.

Phillips started the day with an eagle on the par-5 first hole and found a steady pace from there. He collected two eagles and five birdies, with just a pair of bogies on the round.

Phillips finished last year’s Bluegrass Junior event tied for sixth.