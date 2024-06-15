Bluegrass Junior final round: No doubting Thomas: Phillips pulls away for title, claims scoring mark; Tian defends championship

BELLEFONTE It was evident from the opening hole who the No. 1 golfer would be in the Bluegrass Junior this week.

In winning a championship, he can also lay claim to a scoring record that surpassed a former world No. 1 and a major championship winner.

Cameron Phillips of McDermott, Ohio, overcame an eventful final four holes to finish at 13-under and claim the American Junior Golf Association tournament championship at Bellefonte Country Club on Friday.

The Lucasville Valley senior led wire-to-wire and posted a round in the 60s all three days of the event. He turned around a sixth-place finish last year and improved his score by 18 strokes.

“I just kept playing and having fun,” Phillips said. “I just wanted to keep it going.

“It was just getting older and being more mature. I stay focused even though I just didn’t stay that way today. I didn’t really have to. I just had to get 18 holes down.”

Phillip recorded a 63 on Wednesday and followed it with a 68 in the second round to enter the closing 18 holes with a commanding seven-stroke lead. He started a string on five straight brides on No. 4 and opened the turn, adding two more to his total, including two on the par-3 12th hole.

He bogeyed No. 15 and 16 then couldn’t recover after a wayward drive on the 17th hole for a double bogey.

A solid iron shot into No. 18 left him with a shot with the flat stick from the fringe and Phillips two-putted to close his round. He passes Louisville native Justin Thomas for the lowest 54-hole score in tournament history. Thomas carded a 198 (-12) in 2009.

Phillips wanted to keep his eyes on the prize and didn’t turn his attention to scoring marks. He had time to appreciate his historic day after he confirmed his scorecard.

“I just wanted to keep my round going,” Phillips said. “I really didn’t even think about that today. It is pretty cool since (Thomas) is so good and plays on tour. It is awesome.”

June has been an important month for Phillips. He posted the low score (68) at NorthStar Golf Course last week to qualify for the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship next month at Oakland Hills Country Club, a site that’s hosted 17 major championships, including six U.S. Opens.

Past champions of the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship include Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler.

Eamon Chen from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, finished in second place at 4-under. Robinson Creek, Kentucky resident and Pikeville soon-to-be senior Cam Roberts recorded a 2-under for third place. Huntington’s Jack Michael rounded out the top four after ending his tournament at even par.

“I was pretty pleased with the way I hit it today,” Roberts said. “I struck it beautifully today. I wish I would have struck it like that the first two days. I came out today and started to hit it better. The putter just let me down today.”

“My distance helps on some of the holes,” he added. “Most of the holes you have to be in the fairway or you have no chance at making birdie. It’s even hard making pars when you are out of position. Distance can help on the par fives.”

Michael bookended a second-day 68 around rounds of 71. It was his third time playing in the tournament and it helps to have a short memory when attempting to post a low score.

“The course was playing tough,” Michael said. “I felt like I grinded myself really well. I had a few hiccups right around the turn, especially on holes 10, 11, 13 and 14. I made some dumb bogeys with good looks at birdie. I was able to grind out the tough holes and made a nice birdie on No. 16 to make the top five.”

The tournament and the course soaked in the sunshine during three hot and humid days making the fairways and greens play even faster.

“You really have to be focused on your ball striking,” Michael said, “with your numbers and off the tee. It was rolling out so much. You can still put yourself in terrible positions even when you land in the middle of the fairway. It happened to me on 14. I landed in the middle and it went 30 more yards and ended up behind a tree.

Roberts knew Phillips would be tough to catch at the start of Friday’s round. Roberts and Phillips played together in the final group. The Pikeville golfer paid close attention to his game but also took time to enjoy the day’s festivities.

“It was fun to watch,” Roberts said of playing with Phillips. “He played really well this week. You don’t see that too often. I was very proud of him and the way he fought. I enjoyed playing with him today.”

“He was running laps around us,” Michael added. “We just let him do his thing. It was pretty cool to watch. He was playing so good. I was going for a top-five this week and I got it.

Meadow Tian of Delaware, Ohio, has seen her game take several monumental steps forward in the last 12 months. Tian defended her 2023 Bluegrass Junior title and secured her second AJGA championship with a 71 on Friday to finish at 1-under for the tournament.

Tian feels the shorter course fits her swing to a tee. She displayed her precision around the links to grab the early lead on Wednesday and never let go of it.

“I’m not a very long hitter,” Tian said. “But I feel like my accuracy with my approach shots (helps me). I try not to make the big mistakes.”

Tian’s competitors stayed within striking distance on the back nine after she bogeyed No. 12 and the picturesque par-3 15th hole. Tian responded with a birdie on the 16th hole and sank a 10-foot par putt on No. 18 to win by four strokes.

“I just wanted to keep the ball in play,” Tian said, “and tried not to make any miscues.”

Grace Aoting Yao (3-over) secured second and Rayee Feng and Yi Wang tied for third at 4-over. Future Rowan County junior and 2022 Bluegrass Junior champion Athena Singh finished in fifth at 5-over.

Tian tied Leigh Anne Hardin’s (1999) and Singh’s (2022) mark for the lowest 54-hole total in girls tournament history.

Singh became a three-time recipient of the Tom and Jerri Rupert Award. The recognition is given to players who receive medalist honors in the boys and girls divisions from the Robert Yancey Scholarship participants. Phillips received the boys honor.

Leroy Harris of Celina, Texas, won the cherished Cameron Weis Memorial Sportsmanship Award.