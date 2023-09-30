Bluegrass bummer: Florida football falls 33-14 in lackluster effort at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Florida football had its three-game win streak snapped on Saturday in a disheartening 33-14 loss at Kentucky that raises more questions about the direction of the program in year two under head coach Billy Napier.

The Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1 SEC) dropped to 1-7 away from The Swamp under Napier and came out lifeless early, falling behind 23-0 in the second quarter as all phases — offense, defense and special teams — sputtered.

Florida lost its third straight to Kentucky, its longest losing streak against the Wildcats in football since 1948-51, when Bear Bryant was coach.

Kentucky (5-0, 2-0 SEC) got a career day from running back Ray Davis, who rushed for 280 yards and scored 4 TDs (three rushing, one receiving). Florida went 4 for 14 on third down conversions and 1 for 3 on fourth down conversions.

Florida starting quarterback Graham Mertz went 25 for 30 for 235 yards, with 2 TDs and 1 interception, but was sacked three times, Florida went 4 for 14 on third down conversions and 1 for 3 on fourth down conversions.

Here are three takeaways from the loss.

Florida football defense can't stop Kentucky RB Ray Davis

Davis rushed for 206 yards in the first half and 276 yards for the game and scored four TDs (three rushing, one receiving). Florida, which came into the game as the second-best run defense in the SEC allowing 82.0 yards per game, was manhandled up front and missed tackles throughout the first half. It was uncharacteristic of what the defense had shown the prior three games under first-year coordinator Austin Armstrong.

UF football offense starts too slow

The Gators went three-and-out on their first offensive possession and gained just 39 yards in the first quarter. Florida didn't score its first points until Mertz connected with tight end Hayden Hansen on a 4-yard TD pass with 34 seconds left in the first half, which cut UK's lead to 23-7 at halftime.

Florida turnover, special teams mistake leads to two Kentucky TDs

Two critical Florida mistakes led to two Kentucky touchdowns in the first half. On the first, Mertz threw an interception when UF tight end Arlis Boardingham bobbled a Mertz pass and Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace came up with the carrom.

Wallace returned the interception to UF's 15-yard line and two plays later, Davis scored on a nine-yard TD catch, extending the UK lead to 10-0 in the first quarter. Then, with 23 seconds left in the third quarter and UF still down 10-0, Florida appeared to have a stop on defense, but on the Kentucky punt, freshman Dijon Johnson was whistled for a personal foul penalty for leaping over the line of scrimmage. With new life, Kentucky handed it to Davis on the next play, who rushed 75 yards for a TD to extend UF's lead to 16-0.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators drop third straight to Kentucky Wildcats